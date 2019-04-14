Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Bajaj Finserv through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd. has launched a unique proposition through its campaign #BijliOnEMI wherein customers buying air-conditioners on EMI can avail an Insta Credit loan in their Bajaj Finserv Wallet which they can use to pay their electricity bills on EMI. The campaign is aimed to help their customers finance the high electricity bills that may arise due to extensive usage of conditioners during summer.
Observing purchase trend and electricity that is used to run air conditioners, Bajaj Finance Ltd. has launched the #BijliOnEMI campaign wherein customer buying air conditioners will also have the option to pay for their electricity bill on EMI.
Customers buying air conditioners of Rs. 20,000 and above will be eligible for an Insta Credit loan of Rs. 5000 and for those purchasing air conditioners above Rs. 40,000 will receive Rs 7000 as an Insta Credit loan to their Wallet. This will assist the customer to pay the installations charges of the air- conditioner and their electricity bills on EMI, making it a complete financing option for the purchase.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.
