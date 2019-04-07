The right to good health is everybody prerogative. Yet, millions all over the world don’t have access to even the most basic healthcare. WHO’s theme for World Health Day 2019 is ‘Universal Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere.’ This idea was chosen to remind the world that everyone should have the right to access healthcare when in need, no matter where they are.



To mark World Health Day, which is observed today, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv launched #MyHealthMyWay campaign which aimed at making health care a priority for all. The idea was to educate individuals not to compromise on their health and empower them to make well informed decisions when it comes to availing quality treatment or access to the best hospitals.



Given the well‐documented relationship between lifestyle, disease burden and health care costs, the underlying message of the campaign was to hold individuals responsible for their own health care and hence #MyHealthMyWay. The campaign will run on the company’s social media assets till April 8, 2019.



To ensure that shortage of money doesn’t stop you from receiving the best medical treatments, you can turn Lifecare Finance available via the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. Here you can avail 160+ medical treatments across 2,700+ partner clinics & hospitals on the EMI Network. One can also avail funds up Rs. 4 lakhs within minutes and can repay the loan with no cost EMIs within a tenor of 12 months.



This offering from Bajaj Finserv is a positive step towards combating the problem of under-insurance in India, where customers either do not buy insurance or opt for inadequate coverage due to high premiums. New customers can connect with the Bajaj Finserv executive at the store to submit few documents and avail the Lifecare Finance instantly. Existing holders of Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card can transact using their card.



