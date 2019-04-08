India's most trusted online gaming platform 'Baazi Games' announces its latest venture 'RummyBaazi' on 8th April. RummyBaazi offers a radically innovative and player-centric bonus and reward system, which comes with lifetime validity and is open to all online gaming fans. In addition, RummyBaazi also provides an excellent signup and referral bonus structure.



Baazi Rewards

This Loyalty Program rewards players for the passion that they play the game with. With every amount invested on the felts, players accumulate points which can in turn be used to claim bigger prizes. These prizes include gadgets, holiday packages and other exciting offers.



The system is built with a view to provide player’s maximum benefits on their investment. From additional rewards to refer a friend bonuses, this long list of benefits is designed to reward players every step of the way.

Navkiran Singh, CEO of Baazi Games remarked, “We have always believed in building a site 'for the players', and have included some exciting features and player rewards. Our expertise in the segment of online skill gaming will help us in growing RummyBaazi into one of the biggest names in the industry."

About RummyBaazi

Focused on delivering a thrilling online rummy experience, RummyBaazi is the latest online venture of Baazi Games. This business house is identified for its disruptive market dynamics and player-centric initiatives over an extended spectrum of virtual gaming in India. RummyBaazi is its specialized arm that offers an exclusive online rummy gaming experience on its safe and secure platform.



Baazi Games

Baazi Games was incorporated in 2014 with the vision of providing a seamless online gaming experience for users across all verticals. They currently own three dedicated platforms that cater to rummy, poker and fantasy cricket (RummyBaazi, PokerBaazi and BalleBaazi).



Apart from this, the applications are available on all platforms- iOS, Android and also has a desktop variant.