Gone are the days when people were hesitant in taking personal loans from banks and NBFCs to fulfil their financial requirements. With people opening to idea of personal lending for funding their vacations, celebrations and medical emergencies, personal loans are gaining traction. Data from credit bureau TransUnion CIBIL Ltd. indicates that personal loan accounts went up by 29.30% between December 2017 and December 2018.

With an increase in the demand for personal loans, lenders are trying to reduce the processing time of the loan. A breakthrough in the field of financial lending that has been able to reduce the loan processing time significantly is pre-approved offers.

When a lender offers you a pre-approved offer, you have an instant loan available for you. The sanction amount is governed by the lender’s pre-decided eligibility criteria. These offers can be a great aid in times of urgent financial requirements.

Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers a pre-approved personal loan to its existing customer without the need of any documents. An existing customer can check their pre-approved offer by simply entering their name and mobile number. Once the pre-approved offer is accepted by the customer, the loan is disbursed in no time.

While existing customers can enjoy pre-approved personal loans, new customers can avail personal loans from Bajaj Finserv without any hassle. They can check their eligibility online and calculate their monthly instalments through EMI calculator with the flexibility of choosing a repayment tenor.

With flexi loan facility, an eligible customer can borrow personal loan of up to Rs. 25 lakh and pay up to 45% lower EMI. In addition, you can borrow from your sanction as much as you need and as many times as you need without the need for multiple applications. You can pay interest-only EMIs on the amount you have utilized out of your sanction and return the principal amount towards the end of the tenor.

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan comes with the facility of part-prepayment without incurring additional charges, when done within the assigned limit and tenor. With minimal documentation and online loan account management, the process of applying, availing, and repaying a loan becomes highly convenient.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans Against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in