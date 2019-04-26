Association of Publishers in India
To encourage ethical publishing and research behaviour, Association of Publishers in India in collaboration with other stakeholder organizations including The Federation of Indian Publishers, Indian Reprographic Rights Organisation, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and German Book Office launched guide to ‘Publishing Ethics’ on the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day. The booklet, a handy guide for ethical best practices in reporting and publication of research is available as a freely downloadable resource from the API website: http://bit.ly/PublishingEthicsBooklet.
In the past decade, India has made rapid strides in contributing scholarly content to global research output and currently accounts for about 88 per cent of scholarly publications from South Asia. Although there has been a visible spurt in the quantity of scholarly publications from India, the average quality of research output remains low. Instances of research misconduct, including data fabrication, falsification and plagiarism are aplenty. In such a scenario, there was a need for the Indian research community to focus on publishing ethics in its stride towards global recognition in research and innovation.
