Anudip Foundation today announced the elevation of Monisha Banerjee, Executive Director of the Company, to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Dipak Basu, Founder and current CEO will continue as Chairman of Anudip’s Board of Directors.



“During my twelve years with Anudip it has been my privilege to serve bright and talented young men and women from difficult backgrounds and help them to find a place in today’s fast-paced digital economy,” said Dipak. “Our work would not have been possible without the trust and encouragement of our sponsors, our employers, and the efforts of our dedicated staff. I am delighted that the Company is in good hands going forward. Monisha has already made an impact at Anudip as Executive Director. Her decades-long multi-faceted experience, social commitment, and strategic mindset will be invaluable assets as she assumes Company leadership.”



Accepting on her new role, Monisha said, “Anudip has a long legacy of transforming lives of young men and women deprived of opportunity. Anudip has proven at scale that youth with real and perceived disadvantages – social, economic and physical – can excel in new-age careers with the right counselling, training and support. Continuous innovation, technology, and passionate people will be at our core as we span geographies and break socio-economic barriers to change the skills landscape in India and the world.”

Read Monisha’s bio at www.anudip.org/leadership

About Anudip

Anudip Foundation, with a vision to create digital livelihoods, has been recognized globally for its unique technology-driven initiative to train and empower more than 85,000 underserved youth, touching over 425,000 crisis-stricken people. Anudip is a not-for-profit organization, engaging unserved communities of migrants, political refugees, reformed insurgents, impoverished families below poverty levels, rescued victims of trafficking, persons with disabilities, religious and ethnic minorities across India and USA to be a part of the internet economy.



Headquartered in Kolkata and spread across 9 Indian States in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Meghalaya and New Orleans in the US, Anudip partners with renowned institutions like American India Foundation (AIF), Capgemini, Accenture, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), Microsoft, Google, Citi, HSBC, NetHope, Omidyar Network, Cisco, Tata Group, ITC, and ICRA to create knowledge economy livelihoods. Anudip’s stellar placement record with 75% consistent success over the years stems from its training programs being tailored to actual needs of employers like Tata Consultancy, Walmart, iMerit Technologies, Flipkart, Spencers, Tech Mahindra, Neilson, Amazon, Vodafone and many others from across sectors.

For more information, visit www.anudip.org