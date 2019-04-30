AkzoNobel, the leading global paints and coatings company and makers of Dulux Paints has been honoured with the prestigious “Golden Peacock Innovative Product Award” 2019 for its premium exterior paint – Dulux Weathershield Flash. The award was presented recently during the 29th World Congress on Leadership for Business Excellence & Innovation in Dubai (UAE). The awards’ jury was headed by the Chairmanship of Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, Supreme Court of India.



Dulux Weathershield Flash is a first of its kind offering in the exteriors paint category that combines the benefits of paint and primer. In comparison to the conventional three-coat paint system, Dulux Weathershield Flash reduces the painting time by 30%. It offers the best in quality, durability and speed, while delivering the assurance of the trademark all-weather protection.



Commenting on this award Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India said, “At AkzoNobel India, we aim to address the needs of our customers, providing them with innovative solutions and superior quality products. To be recognized for our initiatives in product innovation is a testament of our commitment towards offering unique and best-in-class products.”



The ‘Golden Peacock Awards’ receives over 1000 applications for various awards each year. This is largely due to its transparent and three-tier evaluation process, based on internationally recognized criteria.

About AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We’re experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we operate in over 80 countries and employ around 35,000 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high-performance products and services our customers expect. The sale of our Specialty Chemicals business is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.



About AkzoNobel India

AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of over 1,800, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment & Security (HSE&S) has been among the best in class globally, with due care being taken to protect the people and the environment.

Safe Harbour Statement

This press release may contain statements which address such key issues as AkzoNobel’s growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline, and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors could cause forecasted and actual results to differ materially from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures.