AkzoNobel India Limited
|
AkzoNobel, the leading global paints and coatings company and makers of Dulux Paints has been honoured with the prestigious “Golden Peacock Innovative Product Award” 2019 for its premium exterior paint – Dulux Weathershield Flash. The award was presented recently during the 29th World Congress on Leadership for Business Excellence & Innovation in Dubai (UAE). The awards’ jury was headed by the Chairmanship of Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, Supreme Court of India.
AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We’re experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we operate in over 80 countries and employ around 35,000 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high-performance products and services our customers expect. The sale of our Specialty Chemicals business is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.
AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of over 1,800, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment & Security (HSE&S) has been among the best in class globally, with due care being taken to protect the people and the environment.
Safe Harbour Statement
This press release may contain statements which address such key issues as AkzoNobel’s growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline, and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors could cause forecasted and actual results to differ materially from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures.
|
Prerna Arun, Country Communications AkzoNobel India,
|
Barkha Phoughat,
|Image Caption : Parth Udia , Head of Marketing, AkzoNobel India receiving the “Golden Peacock Innovative Product Award” 2019 on behalf of the company
|click for high-res image