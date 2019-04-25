Indian EdTech company AglaSem EduTech Pvt. Ltd. announces one of its kind talent search examination for students of classes 4 to 10. Cash prizes worth up to 10 lakhs.

What takes to be extraordinarily good in what you do and most importantly how to identify that you have it in you? Simple, test yourself, compete with the bests. Here is one such platform for the kids who think they are extraordinary and are willing to prove it to everyone.

AglaSem launches one of its kind online examination platform where students from classes 4 to 10 can compete with each other to put their knowledge to test and know their true potential. This, in turn, will prepare them for the future, analyse their areas of strength. ATSE will be India's first True Online Examination.

With ATSE 2019 the students and their parents will be ready for the future of examination. ATSE might also be a first step towards changing the future of exam patterns in India. Registrations for ATSE are now open.

AglaSem is a pioneer in providing one-stop online guidance to millions of daily active audience. Now AglaSem aims at reaching the millions with a different approach. With a one of its kind talent search exam that can be taken from the comfort of homes without visiting any test centers, AglaSem aims at spotting the talents and provide them with financial aids for their studies.

Why ATSE?

At the initial stages, AglaSem aims at providing the toppers of ATSE 2019 with prizes worth Rs. 10 lakhs that includes cash prizes, certificates and medals. The USP of this platform is that the entire process is online and can be completed form the comfort of your homes. Registration is all you need to do and start preparing as per the syllabus of the exam that is available at atse.aglasem.com.

Candidates on the exam day, will just have to appear in the exam without visiting any center and directly from their respective homes. The candidates studying in 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are eligible to participate in the exam by registering online at atse.aglasem.com.

AglaSem came up with this unique platform so that the candidates apart from bringing out the best in themselves, can also gain confidence for competing with the best around them and in the country. This will also add to their all-round personality development. Also, there are probable chances that the candidates might have to be prepared for the upcoming changes in the exam pattern, and this could be it.



Features of ATSE 2019

ATSE 2019 will be conducted in a total online mode. There will be questions from Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Aptitude and English. Each section will have 20 questions. The total marks of the exam will be 400 and there will be 100 MCQ type questions. Each correct answer will give the candidates 4 marks and each wrong answer will take away 1 marks. The duration of the exam is 1 hour. The questions on the screen will be displayed in both Hindi and English language. The syllabus is available on the website of ATSE 2019, atse.aglasem.com.

Prizes and Appreciations

There will be cash prizes, medals and certificates for all the rank holders from each class. Cash prizes will be given to Rank 1 to 50 in all the classes. The candidates having ranks above 50 get participation certificates.

What makes ATSE different from other CBTs?

Unlike other national level talent search examinations, ATSE provides a unique mode to take the examination and with minimal enrollment fee, the candidates are encouraged with good financial aids and recognition at their very early stages of education.

Moreover, it is a true online exam and not like other Computer Based Tests (CBTs). What is the difference between the online exam and CBT, here is the deal.

ATSE will not be another Computer Based Test. A computer based exam (without internet) is a software application which allows conducting of the exam in a closed environment. You are not able to access any external pages or resources except the Test. It’s more like an offline test on a computer.

However, ATSE will be an online exam that means, a Computer Based Test where you are connected to internet while giving the exam. But this doesn’t mean that the candidates will be able to cheat. ATSE’s technology will be restricting the candidates from cheating even if they will be connected to the internet the whole time in the test.

AglaSem have been there as guide and a friend to all its users starting from school level to the higher education level. Also, AglaSem thrives daily to provide latest and authentic updates to the job seekers and candidates looking for career prospects in various fields. With more than thousand updates on education daily, AglaSem is working to provide all best resources to its users free of cost.

ATSE is one new approach towards reaching out to our users and join them in a more personal and closer level. ATSE 2019 will also help us to know the expectations, potentials and needs of our users more intensely and in the upcoming days AglaSem will take this approach a notch up.

About Aglasem Edutech Pvt. Ltd.

An education technology platform, aglasem.com aims to stand true to its motto of making education and career resources, news, and data freely accessible to everyone. More than 2 million users visit aglasem.com every day to get important information related to school studies, UG entrance exams, PG entrance exams, government jobs. The community directly participates in the exchange of information at all levels, bearing a mixture of students, teachers, job seekers. The company has recently also launched a video series for JEE and NEET aspirants on AglaSem’s YouTube channel.

Website: https://aglasem.com/