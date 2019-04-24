In a bid to enable financial inclusion and ease of buying for the Indian masses, Aegon Life Insurance, pioneer of digital insurance in India and MobiKwik, India’s leading FinTech Company, have joined hands to launch a Rs. 20 smart digital insurance product. The strategic partners have announced the launch of an assorted insurance product called the Aegon Life Group Term Plus Plan with both Death and Accidental Disability Benefit, available exclusively on MobiKwik App. One can purchase this plan by paying as little as Rs. 20 in premium for a sum assured of Rs. 2 lakhs which includes term insurance and accidental disability.



MobiKwik has created a lightning fast, fully digital in-app purchase flow on its App for this new smart insurance product. Buyers have the option to choose from 3 Sum Assured variants of Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 2 lakhs, which are bundled with an additional Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 2 lakhs of Accident Disability, at no additional cost. The policy can be availed at a premium of Rs. 20, Rs. 30 and Rs. 40 respectively and is issued instantly.



Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Vineet Arora, MD and CEO, Aegon Life Insurance said, “Digital has always been intrinsic to our DNA. Being Direct-to-Customer, we wanted to be closer to our customers and design offerings that are better suited to their needs. This association with MobiKwik further fortifies Aegon Life's commitment to provide innovative and need-based insurance solutions to everyone via the online channel.”



He further adds, "One of the key benefits of buying Insurance from a digital platform is quick processing. Since the process is entirely digital, the on-boarding of the customer happens in a couple of minutes with immediate issuance of the cover. With this partnership, we expect to expand the reach for term insurance solution and avoid procrastination to become an excuse for not securing yourself and your loved ones."



Added Ms. Upasana Taku, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, MobiKwik, “Since our recent foray into digital insurance, we have leveraged the power of partnerships to roll out smart insurance products for our customers. These products are designed in-line with our vision to impact ‘Bharat’, the real India, and improve the insurance penetration in India which is currently 3.7%. We are committed to launch smart insurance products that are 1) simple to understand for first-time buyers, 2) at price points which are affordable for all, and 3) can be purchased fearlessly via quick in-app experiences. Insurance as a Vertical has been one of our star performers and is growing exponentially month over month. We are bullish about this smart insurance product launched in partnership with Aegon Life and are confident that it will receive an extremely positive response from ‘Bharat’.”

About Aegon Life Insurance Company

AEGON Life, one of the leading digital insurance companies in India, is a new-age digital service company and is amongst the first companies to launch Online Term Plan in India. Being the online protection specialists, AEGON Life has a company-employed service team that is fully geared to provide customers the highest levels of service.

With a vision to be the most recommended new age Life Insurance Company, the company’s Direct to Customer focus establishes a direct dialogue with the customers to make for greater clarity and transparency.

For more information, please visit: https://www.aegonlife.com/



About AEGON

AEGON’s history dates back for almost two centuries, however AEGON as we know it today was founded in 1983 following the merger of two Dutch insurance companies, AGO and Ennia. Today, AEGON is one of the top-10 largest insurance companies in the world. AEGON is one of the world's leading providers of life insurance, pensions and asset management headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands. Globally, AEGON has operations in over 20 countries and covers more than 29 Million Lives.



About MobiKwik

MobiKwik is India’s leading fintech platform, operating businesses in consumer payments, payment gateway, and financial services. The vision of the company is to build accessible, and affordable digital financial services for a Billion Indians. Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, the company has raised 4 rounds of funding from marquee investors including Sequoia Capital, American Express, and Net1.



MobiKwik’s consumer payments network is one of the largest in India with 107 million users, 3 million merchants, and 200+ billers. In the last year, the company has launched 3 new financial services – lending, insurance and wealth for its users and merchants. Earlier in 2018, it launched India’s fastest loan product ‘Boost’, which disburses money in the user’s wallet in 90 seconds. In Oct 2018, the company acquired Clearfunds, one of India’s emerging wealth startups.