Utkarsh India
|
Inheriting the family business is one thing but securing its future is another, and this is precisely what Utkarsh Bansal has addressed after joining his family’s infrastructure conglomerate. Utkarsh Bansal, the director of Utkarsh India, has pushed boundaries and come up with exemplary ways to progress his business.
Utkarsh attributes his success majorly to the business values he inherited from his father at an early age. Considered as one of the creative minds of the younger generation, he introduced smart factory concepts, dynamic strategies, technical excellence and improved manufacturing techniques to make the company more efficient, more sustainable, and more profitable. He believes that since he entered an already established business with a huge turnover, his task was to help the company grow to make it more extensive and more diverse than it currently is. He aims at becoming a market leader in all the seven verticals and making Utkarsh India an Rs. 5000 Crore infrastructure conglomerate in the next five years. With his wealth of experience and knowledge, his mission is to become a go-to brand from for all infrastructural companies in our country.
Serving and facilitating the availability of the basic demands of life such as water availability, power availability, light, transportation (via railways), safety etc Utkarsh India via their products which deals in PVC pipes, poles, steel tubes, towers and Railways electrification has become one of the leading and recognized manufacturers of infrastructural products in the country.
Utkarsh Bansal the Director of Business Strategies at Utkarsh India has a degree in Bachelor of Science specializing in Industrial Engineering & Operations Research from UC Berkeley, USA along with Post Graduation in Business Administration from Indian School of Business. Utkarsh Bansal always had the Entrepreneurial bug bitten him having a family business from the last 40 years in an area which had huge growth & potential in Infrastructural products. Having worked through various start-ups in his college years, Utkarsh aims to have a foresight and see the needs and challenges of the future along with having a thorough understanding of various areas of business and the infrastructure Industry.
|Image Caption : Utkarsh Bansal receiving WCRC Best Brand Award 2018
|click for high-res image