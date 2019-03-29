Today, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced the introduction of Thompson Hotels as the first former Two Roads Hospitality LLC (“Two Roads”) brand to join the World of Hyatt loyalty program on March 28, 2019. This program expansion allows World of Hyatt members more unique stay options to choose from and the ability to earn and redeem points and enjoy in-hotel benefits with the eight participating Thompson Hotels located throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. These properties include Gild Hall and The Beekman in New York City; The Cape in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Thompson Chicago; Thompson Nashville; Thompson Seattle; Thompson Toronto; and the new Thompson Zihuatanejo on Mexico’s Pacific Coast. This program addition quickly follows Hyatt’s November 2018 acquisition of Two Roads, a hotel management company with a unique collection of compelling brands, outstanding properties and a significant global development pipeline.

Thompson Hotels is the first of several brands being added to World of Hyatt over the coming months, including:

Thompson Hotels (for stays starting March 28, 2019)

Joie de Vivre Hotels (for stays starting May 15, 2019)

Alila Hotels (coming soon)

Destination Hotels (coming soon)

“We are committed to quickly integrating these distinctive brands into Hyatt’s portfolio, allowing our guests to discover more unique destinations and connect to exclusive and rewarding experiences across their travel journeys,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt Hotel Corporation. “Within weeks of Hyatt acquiring Two Roads, we started to share sales leads across this collection of new brands to drive revenue and increase value for owners. We are thrilled to welcome Thompson Hotels as the first to join World of Hyatt, with Joie de Vivre Hotels to quickly follow.”



The integration of these new brands into Hyatt’s portfolio throughout 2019 will provide 60 hotels in 20+ new markets, including Vail, CO; Ubud, Bali, Indonesia; Zihuatanejo, Mexico, and more. In addition, these four brands will expand Hyatt’s resort offerings by 60 percent and include legendary resorts such as Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort in Big Sur, CA; Alila Villas Uluwatu in Bali, Indonesia; The Cape, a Thompson Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and Sunriver Resort, A Destination Hotel in Sunriver, OR. Hyatt guests can also take advantage of 40+ new spas, 20+ new golf courses and 10 new ski destinations across these newly added brands in Hyatt’s portfolio.



Exclusive World of Hyatt Member Offers



To celebrate, members can earn 2,000 Bonus Points for their first stay exploring each of the new brands, plus a free night when they experience all four brands. Eligible stays begin once each brand participates in World of Hyatt and are valid through December 31, 2019. No registration is required. Full terms for these offers are below. These offers are combinable with other program offers, and are part of World of Hyatt’s continued commitment to increasing rewarding offerings for its global members.



To learn more visit worldofhyatt.com/newbrands.



Guests can join World of Hyatt for free online at worldofhyatt.com, via a Global Contact Center or at any Hyatt hotel or resort worldwide.



About Thompson Hotels

Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is an award-winning international hospitality brand that offers sophisticated luxury to its discerning clientele. The Thompson portfolio of lifestyle hotels includes The Beekman and Gild Hall in New York City; Thompson Nashville; Thompson Seattle; Thompson Chicago; Thompson Toronto; The Cape in Los Cabos, Mexico and Thompson Playa del Carmen in Riviera Maya, Mexico; and its newest property, Thompson Zihuatanejo, on Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Properties currently under development include Thompson Hollywood in California, Thompson D.C. in The Yards, Thompson South Beach, and Thompson San Antonio. Follow @ThompsonHotels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.thompsonhotels.com.



About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® on a global scale. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 16 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing-focused experiences through the FIND platform, offerings through Hyatt’s wellbeing brands Exhale and Miraval; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty alliances with Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ and MGM Resorts International. Travellers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and iOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



