WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading global Business Process Management (BPM) company, has been ranked as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s NEAT vendor evaluation for overall Customer Experience (CX) in Energy and Utilities (E&U). According to the report, WNS delivers both immediate benefits and the ability to meet future client requirements on the strength of its deep domain expertise, dedicated technology platforms, advanced analytics, and digital transformation capabilities.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition of our differentiated positioning in helping Energy and Utilities clients deliver superior customer experience. For the E&U sector, we have created unique solutions across meter-to-cash, social media, digital voice assistance, connected home, and IoT. Our ability to innovate and “co-create” unique offerings with our clients is helping them drive digital transformation and improved competitive positioning,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst, NelsonHall said “WNS’ dedicated tool stack with domain platforms, proprietary sector maturity matrix, transformation roadmap, and strong analytics experience enhances Energy & Utilities industry on the verge of large-scale digital transformation. WNS is well suited to address the needs of the modern utility customer who expects the same level of convenience, immediacy, and personalization as their leading digital brands.”

WNS offers an array of services for the E&U industry across “meter-to-cash”, CX consulting, social media enablement, and procurement. WNS solutions are underpinned by analytics, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and internet of things. Today, WNS has more than 3,700 CX experts servicing E&U clients in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2018, WNS had 38,892 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in next generation IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is rigorous and all-original, and widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.