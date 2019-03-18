Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been appraised at Maturity Level 5 in the CMMI V2.0 Development View. Wipro is one of the first organizations in the world to be assessed at the highest capability Maturity Level of this new CMMI process framework.



This appraisal validates Wipro’s process capabilities and demonstrates the company’s commitment to continuous improvement and robust governance for performance excellence. Wipro is helping its clients in their transformational journey and there has been an increase in the client metrics like the Net Promoter Score (NPS), which improved 486 basis points in FY 2018 over FY 2017. The appraisal team applauded Wipro’s unique usage of Intelligent Automation through HOLMES, Wipro’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. The work done by BOTs in fixed price projects improved from 3.0% in Q2 (FY 2018-19) to 6.7% in Q3 (FY 2018-19).The team also commended Wipro’s capability to optimize project delivery through TopGear and the company’s ability to utilize cutting-edge technologies like Neural Networks and Machine Learning to optimize processes in conjunction with their CMMI adoption.



Bhanumurthy B. M., President & Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited said, “This appraisal showcases Wipro’s commitment to deliver high-quality solutions, a great customer experience and strong alignment of our processes with business objectives. The CMMI journey has been instrumental in achieving a high level of customer satisfaction and will ensure that Wipro remains an industry leader in quality.”



Devender Malhotra, Vice President & Global Head – Quality and Enterprise Risk Management, Wipro Limited added, “Wipro has once again proved that we are the pioneers in quality processes. The CMMI Journey has helped us develop a culture of process transformation with predictable delivery.”



An appraisal at CMMI Maturity Level 5 indicates that an organization is performing at an “optimizing” level. An organization operating at this level continually improve their processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance and uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes to drive business performance.

