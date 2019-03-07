Chennai based food-tech start-up WayCool Foods & Products Pvt. Ltd. has recently announced its acquisition of the physical distribution business of Aalgro Foods Pvt. Ltd. – a Bangalore based B2B company in fruit retail packing & distribution space. The acquisition is in line with WayCool’s aim to build a seamless national distribution channel, with deep sourcing and value-added capabilities into specific food product categories. With this acquisition, WayCool will now be able to distribute to an expanded customer base in Southern India, and support both online and offline modern retailers with a range of premium packaged fruits. The acquisition also brings forward integration capabilities to WayCool.

Aalgro Foods, a category specialist in imported fruits, is pivoting to an online marketplace model in B2B ecosystem.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sanjay Dasari, Co-Founder, WayCool Foods said, "Since our inception we have grown 18x in 18 months supplying to over 5,000 clients with a base of 35,000 farmers across 50+ regions in India. The association with Aalgro will strengthen WayCool’s packaging and retail distribution infrastructure and facilitate exponential growth of our customer base as we look to build one of India’s largest food development and distribution companies."

Anuj Choudhary, Founder of Aalgro and Flipkart’s early core team, "Over the past few years, Aalgro’s physical business has helped us in providing good understanding of FnV category and imported fruits in particular. We believe that we have gained some deep insights and that the timing is right for us to pivot and build out our online marketplace model. WayCool, being a leading new-age company in food category and having built a large and robust physical food supply chain platform, I felt that they were the best home for our physical business."

WayCool has indicated that it will continue to explore strategic investment opportunities into companies that align with their strategy of building out a full stack food supply chain.

About WayCool Foods Pvt. Ltd.

WayCool Foods, founded in July 2015 by Karthik Jayaraman and Sanjay Dasari, is India’s fastest growing food development & distribution platform leveraging innovative technology to scale-up and operate a complex supply chain. The company operates a full-stack, broadline product range across multiple channels and categories like fresh produce, staples and dairy serving over 5,000 clients.