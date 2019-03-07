VSoft Technologies, a global provider of information and technology solutions for financial institutions, has introduced a unique Contact Center services to its Indian customers.



VSoft currently offers the following services: Core Banking Platform

Kisan Loan System

Digital Banking Platform

Payments System

Contact center services

The Contact Center follows a unique model that combines three different modes of communication – Interactive Voice Response Systems (IVRS), Computer-Telephony Integration (CTI) and Agent Interface Software System. A Voice Recorder or a Logger is being used to improve customer service, increase security, compliance, etc.

The Contact Centre executives will provide information to the bank’s customers on almost all major aspects of banking some of them include:

General and account related queries on products & services of the Banks

ATM/Debit Card specific queries

Inquiry on basic banking services and transactions

Customer query on TDS/Tax Payment details

Service Requests including the Status of cheques sent for clearing, Green Pin Generation for ATM Cards. Setting of Transaction Limits for ATM and other Channels etc.

Queries on internet, Mobile Banking, SMS & Tele Banking, UPI and BHIM

Expansion Plans



VSoft Technologies is on a major expansion spree and has almost doubled its employees in the last five years. The company has moved into new office premises (DSR Inspire Building) in Madhapur and operates with over 800 employees in Hyderabad and another 500 employees operating from offices located across the globe. The new office premises also houses Data Center, which not only enables data storage and processing of its core banking customers, but also supports critical internal functions such as processing of over 9 lakh cheques per day.



Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Murthy Veeraghanta, Chairman and CEO, VSoft Technologies, said, “Contact Center is one of our new and unique offerings to our customers. Our contact center executives handle over 4000 calls per day and our clients are witnessing great value through our world class services. As part our commitment to improving the quality of service to our customers, VSoft will be, shortly, introducing AI supported Chatbot in our contact center.”



VSoft Technologies have achieved significant accomplishments in the recent past. It has been ranked among the Top 100 Financial Technology Companies in the world by the International Data Corporation (IDC) in 2018.

About VSoft Technologies



VSoft is a leading technology solutions and services provider for the banking industry. The company’s core banking, payments and digital banking solutions reduce cost and maximize efficiency while providing seamless, real-time, high-volume and high-performance transactions across multiple channels. VSoft Technologies brings together a host of superior technology solutions, designed around open, service oriented architectures with flexible deployment models from fully owned & operated by customer under a licensing arrangement to completely outsourced & operated on VSoft’s platform under a hosted model. The company has a client base of 1000+ Financial Institutions across the world.



