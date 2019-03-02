Vision Express
Optical Retailer Vision Express has recently opened three outlets in Nagpur, Ambernath and Kalyan. The new stores in these cities will strengthen the brand's extensive presence in Maharashtra, in addition to its 160+ stores across 32 cities. The new outlet in Nagpur is located at Sakkardara, Gajanana Chowk, the Ambernath (East) has a new store in Sai Section, Station Road and the Kalyan (West) store is strategically located at Bail Bazar Chowk, a popular shopping destination. With the end goal of providing premium eye care at affordable prices to consumers, the stores will offer the signature Vision Express experience while housing the latest contemporary eyewear trends.
