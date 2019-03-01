Zashed Fashiontech launched womenswear brand, Dodo & Moa on Amazon Fashion on Thursday, February, 28th 2018 at the state of art, Amazon Fashion Imaging Studio in Delhi. Well-known Bollywood actress, Vaani Kapoor lit up the space as she walked the ramp wearing a candescent and bedazzled jumpsuit, one of her favorites from the latest Dodo and Moa collection. She commented, “Amazon Fashion and Zashed Fashiontech have come together to create a great experience for all fashion lovers with Dodo & Moa. I love what I’m wearing which is a very chique flowy jumpsuit with a bling element to go along imbedded in the fabric itself. Perfect for a night out with a chrome clutch and a lot of attitude. Amazing products, great designs, amazing launch and a great space. This event has been a fabulous experience. Kudos to the team.”

The high fashion evening also witnessed an ecstatic display of exciting styles that were launched on Amazon Fashion offering a mix of sequence stories, with bling elements, from color blocking to animal prints, the collection had something in it for everyone. Vaani Kapoor’s contemporary persona with an inescapable desi vibe resonates with the brand’s aesthetics, to the core. Offering over 700 unique styles price starting as low as INR 999 going up to INR 4999 for the capsule collection, so there is something for everyone, across casualwear, party wear and semi-formal. Amazon Fashion has a wide variety of semi-formal womenswear collection making it one of the most important categories for them. Dodo and Moa is a new age brand which has something in it for everyone and for every occasion.



Adding another feather to the expansive selection of curated fashion brands, Mr. Arun Sirdeshmukh, Business Head at Amazon Fashion commented, “We are thrilled to associate with Zashion Fashiontech to launch Dodo & Moa on Amazon Fashion. The brand has a fresh youthful appeal with fun and exciting styles to befit the versatile preferences of our shoppers. Their presence on Amazon reiterates the brand’s trust in us to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience across the country.”



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mithun Bhardwaj, CEO of Zashed Fashiontech said, “Amazon being a trusted marketplace, we are assured that our label Dodo & Moa, is at the right place. Considering Amazon Fashion’s wide reach to customers across the country, we are looking forward to a tremendous response from the shoppers. We have worked hard to build a brand that offers the best of styles uncompromising on quality. Our shared vision with Amazon of providing a memorable shopping experience to our shoppers has started on a brilliant note.”



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kundan Gugnani, Director of Dodo & Moa said, “Vaani Kapoor as the face for the launch of the brand was an easy decision, her elegance goes perfectly with what the brand stands for. The fact that she is launching the brand on Amazon Fashion, in the Amazon Fashion studio just adds so much more value to the launch. The teams have done an amazing job pulling it off, all from the designs to the operations to the launch, Could not have asked for a better start to the brand.”

About Amazon.in

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace. For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus . Join Amazon Newsroom: Twitter | Facebook



About Dodo & Moa

The brand Dodo & Moa is the brain child of the analytical and design team of Zashed to cater to the current hest with a drop of future ask in it. Goofy yet classy, powerful yet elegant, "Dodo & Moa" is about merging the extremes and hence the right style for all sides of the new age women. The subtle yet catchy prints with the in-house embroidery setup mixed with the right silhouettes can be caught before one blinks her eyes. It’s an equitable mix of western & Indo-Western with an elaborated range of designs with > 700 unique designs for launch itself. With a hint of casual, party, semi-formal the brand has everything the new age woman looks for in a brand.



About Zashed Fashiontech

Zashed is one the biggest fashion consortium and the best fashion architect in the country with over 10,000 unique designs with over 600 thousand inventory backup under their umbrella. With in house capabilities to handle the complete operational backend for a brand, they have excelled in creating brands which are not only in line with the market requirement but also carve a niche for themselves in terms of design analytics. With expertise in creating brands, penetrating them into the market, and creating revenues and valuations for the brands due to lazer focus on products and in-depth knowledge of the highly diverse Indian market, Zashed has created yet another Manufacturer backed brand, with Avyaya Fashiontech, one of the leading NCR based manufacturers. Being led by the brother duo of Yash and Kundan Gugnani, Avyaya fashiontech history of excellence in exports, creating garments for the best of brands out there, came in handy in creating state of the art fashion garments, for the domestic market. With the right synergy between Avyaya fashiontech production backed with the market insight and design focus of Zashed, we were able to create a diverse catalog which is not only consistently high in style quotient but also gives value for money.