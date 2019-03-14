Within two months of inception, airline technology platform, Travenues has won the “Travel and Aviation Innovation Programme” award at CAPA Global LCC Summit 2019 held in Singapore. Earlier in the year, CAPA had extended an invitation to aviation & travel innovators, established companies and start-ups to take part in the ‘Innovation Showcases’ at their upcoming events. This win highlights Travenues’ endeavor to deliver supply-side innovations to the aviation industry and empower airlines with deep technology.

As a part of the win, Travenues received exhibition space to showcase their current product range at a CAPAConnect booth in the Singapore Summit. Travenues was recognized as one of the few product companies that can solve common pain points of the aviation industry through SaaS products.

Commenting on the win, Chandramouli Gopalakrishnan, Chief Digital Officer, Travenues said, “CAPA awards are regarded as the pre-eminent awards for strategic excellence in aviation and we are honoured to be recognized by them for our work in innovation. In an ever-changing technology landscape, airlines are severely restricted on providing the best in class user experience on their passenger-facing services. Our goal is to allow airlines to create and own frictionless experiences on their web and mobile platforms and offer flexibility and personalization across inspiration, shopping and post-booking, all the way to check-in and in-destination services. We have signed up our first customer and have received a tremendous response from airline CXO’s at a global level, encouraging us to intensify our efforts towards creating first-in-the-world airline experiences.”

Based in Bengaluru, Travenues was launched in January 2019 as an offshoot of ixigo, India’s leading mobile travel marketplace for keeping airlines at the leading edge of advanced technology adoption and mobile user-experience innovation. Its mission is to equip airlines with state-of-the-art mobile, web and middleware technology to enhance airline direct selling capabilities and to simplify their passenger facing experiences. Travenues’ comprehensive product range also helps airlines enhance revenue through intelligent ancillary up-sell and seamless loyalty program integration.

About Travenues

Travenues is a technology platform business for travel suppliers, and a subsidiary of ixigo, India’s leading mobile travel marketplace. Travenues was founded by a team with decades of experiences across GDS, OTA and meta-search business to improve passenger customer experience. Travenues adopts a ‘Customer First’ approach and solve real pain points for travellers through designing and building B2B2C software. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Bangalore, Travenues offers a comprehensive travel-tech optimised marketing automation platform to airlines that allows for extensive customization and state of the art personalization.