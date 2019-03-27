The Wisdom Tree Global School (TWIGS)
The Wisdom Tree Global School (TWIGS) has started offering pre-primary education at its campus in Kalinga Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Embracing a global perspective of education and blending traditional and modern learning methods, TWIGS is uniquely poised to make learning a joyful experience for children.
TWIGS has a well-defined curriculum based on the theory of multiple intelligence. The curriculum strategizes and focuses on key areas of intelligence in children: musical, bodily-kinesthetic, interpersonal, verbal-linguistic, logical-mathematical, naturalistic, intrapersonal, and visual-spatial. By developing multiple intelligences in children, TWIGS seeks to equip them with the necessary skills and abilities to cope in increasingly dynamic environments. Supported by the idea of doing and learning, children are gently encouraged to explore their potential through scientifically designed skill-based activities. They spend considerable time outside of the classroom, appreciating Nature and learning through first-hand sensory experiences.
Infrastructure (Architecture, Campus, and Facilities)
TWIGS has a one-of-a-kind, pre-school infrastructure set-up in the city. Each and every feature in the school has been planned and customized to be child-friendly, maintaining the highest standards of safety and security. A charming alpha-numeric facade, small measured steps to facilitate easy and independent movement of children, large, airy learning and play areas flooded with natural light, and green spaces ensure a fun-filled and happy learn and play space for pre-schoolers. It is the only pre-school to offer compulsory meals, including breakfast, health drink, and lunch to the pre-nursery age group who are in the school from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. While fostering healthy eating habits in children, this also supports working parents who may not have time to prepare or feed their children during working hours. Their transport facility, consisting of a fleet of self-owned school buses, adhere to stringent safety measures.
Green Practices
Now, perhaps more than ever before, we need to learn from an early age the significance of clean air, clean water, and trees for survival. That we cannot endlessly pollute the environment and, in our own small ways, need to pursue green practices that help to minimize carbon footprints on earth. TWIGS actively promotes ‘green education’ and ‘sustainability’ in theory and practice to create its own band of little ‘green crusaders’. It inspires a ‘green consciousness’ through green habits and practices.
Learning initiatives at TWIGS emanate from three core values: empathy, enrichment, and excellence. Through ‘empathy’, the focus remains on enabling children: while striving to realize personal goals, children are encouraged to empower their peers by generously sharing their learning. Alongside the prescribed curriculum, the education philosophy incorporates learning programmes that lead to ‘enrichment’ of every aspect of a child’s personality. Enrichment facilitates building of a spirit of ‘excellence’, as mentors carefully watch the children understand their capabilities and channelize their skills in the right direction.
