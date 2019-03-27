The Wisdom Tree Global School (TWIGS) has started offering pre-primary education at its campus in Kalinga Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Embracing a global perspective of education and blending traditional and modern learning methods, TWIGS is uniquely poised to make learning a joyful experience for children.



The Wisdom Tree Global School Kindergarten is an English medium, co-educational, pre-primary school that is committed to benchmark early years learning at the highest level through best education practices. At TWIGS, the holistic and progressive curriculum, based on age-appropriate challenges and extracurricular activities, fosters knowledge, values, and life skills in children at the Pre Nursery, Nursery, Kindergarten I, and Kindergarten II levels.



The institution has brought together the best academic and curriculum advisors, specialized architects, experienced teachers, inspiring mentors and facilitators, and caring support staff to achieve two fundamental goals: enable children to discover and achieve their potential through superior resources in a best practices environment, and mould children with love and wisdom into skilled, empathetic, and responsible global citizens.



Curriculum

TWIGS has a well-defined curriculum based on the theory of multiple intelligence. The curriculum strategizes and focuses on key areas of intelligence in children: musical, bodily-kinesthetic, interpersonal, verbal-linguistic, logical-mathematical, naturalistic, intrapersonal, and visual-spatial. By developing multiple intelligences in children, TWIGS seeks to equip them with the necessary skills and abilities to cope in increasingly dynamic environments. Supported by the idea of doing and learning, children are gently encouraged to explore their potential through scientifically designed skill-based activities. They spend considerable time outside of the classroom, appreciating Nature and learning through first-hand sensory experiences.

Infrastructure (Architecture, Campus, and Facilities)

TWIGS has a one-of-a-kind, pre-school infrastructure set-up in the city. Each and every feature in the school has been planned and customized to be child-friendly, maintaining the highest standards of safety and security. A charming alpha-numeric facade, small measured steps to facilitate easy and independent movement of children, large, airy learning and play areas flooded with natural light, and green spaces ensure a fun-filled and happy learn and play space for pre-schoolers. It is the only pre-school to offer compulsory meals, including breakfast, health drink, and lunch to the pre-nursery age group who are in the school from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. While fostering healthy eating habits in children, this also supports working parents who may not have time to prepare or feed their children during working hours. Their transport facility, consisting of a fleet of self-owned school buses, adhere to stringent safety measures.



Teachers and Mentors



While curriculum and infrastructure are integral components of the learning system, every child needs to be encouraged to question, express, and progress freely. An environment of free progress is critical to flowering of spirit and personality. This is where TWIGS stands out, given its efforts at engaging children through communication, storytelling, and activities. Children are encouraged to constantly discover, investigate, and then revel when they find answers. They are put through age-appropriate challenges to develop physical and mental skills. Today, in-depth understanding, quick problem-solving, open-mindedness, and the ability to communicate effectively are seen as valuable skills. At TWIGS, teachers and mentors strive to encourage these qualities in children to help them develop into rooted and self-confident individuals.

Green Practices

Now, perhaps more than ever before, we need to learn from an early age the significance of clean air, clean water, and trees for survival. That we cannot endlessly pollute the environment and, in our own small ways, need to pursue green practices that help to minimize carbon footprints on earth. TWIGS actively promotes ‘green education’ and ‘sustainability’ in theory and practice to create its own band of little ‘green crusaders’. It inspires a ‘green consciousness’ through green habits and practices.

Learning initiatives at TWIGS emanate from three core values: empathy, enrichment, and excellence. Through ‘empathy’, the focus remains on enabling children: while striving to realize personal goals, children are encouraged to empower their peers by generously sharing their learning. Alongside the prescribed curriculum, the education philosophy incorporates learning programmes that lead to ‘enrichment’ of every aspect of a child’s personality. Enrichment facilitates building of a spirit of ‘excellence’, as mentors carefully watch the children understand their capabilities and channelize their skills in the right direction.



The Wisdom Tree Global School Kindergarten is mentored by Ms Gowri Ishwaran, Sir Mark Tully, Mr Bittu Sehgal, Mr Bikram Grewal, and Ms Anuradha Das Mathur through its Board of Advisors, who enrich the spirit and philosophy of the institution with knowledge, experience, and foresight.



With a specially designed curriculum based on experiential learning, unique infrastructure, and trained facilitators, The Wisdom Tree Global School Kindergarten is transforming early childhood education in Bhubaneswar. Health, hygiene, love, and care are buzzwords at TWIGS, where happiness is integrated with the spirit of learning.



TWIGS invites interested parents to visit their premises at Ghatikia, Kalinga Nagar, where they can interact with children and mentors, and observe the learning resources and infrastructure. The website wisdomtreebbsr.com provides more information.