Given how mobile-centric the world has become, it comes as no real surprise that people are increasingly turning to technology to browse, analyse and purchase conveniently from wherever they are, regardless of location.
The travel industry is constantly transforming as new technology is designed and developed. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) estimates that India will account for 50 million outbound tourists by 2020. Despite the slowdown due to rupee fluctuations, the Indian outbound numbers have been growing at an average annual growth rate of 10-12% over the last seven years.
But, what is interesting to see is that consumers are now depending on technology not only to plan their travel but also to finance them. At the same time, financing companies has made plan travel easier through pre-approved, instant loans or interest-free EMI that is available on technologically-enabled apps and highly interactive websites.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers instant and hassle-free personal loans up to Rs. 25 lakh to finance the travel. Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan comes with several unique benefits that help you manage your travel expenses in the best possible way.
Instant approval and quick disbursals
