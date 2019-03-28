Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (VCPL), and Tata Motors announced today the launch of their co-branded lubricants for the passenger cars segment. These lubricants will be branded as Tata Motors Genuine Oil and will be available for all Tata Motors cars in the retail market.



The launch of this co-branded lubricant was attended by Mr. Subhajit Roy – Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), PVBU, Tata Motors, Mr. P. Shanmugasundaram – Head Service Marketing, Mr. Sandeep Kalia – Valvoline Cummins CEO, Mr. SK Mukherjee – Chief Technical Officer VCPL, Mr. Jitesh Mehta – Director Retail Sales & Marketing, and Mr. Rupesh Kushwaha – VP OEM partnerships VCPL.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), PVBU, Tata Motors said, “Customer centricity remains the driving force for us at Tata Motors and we are continuously striving to provide a satisfying post purchase experience for our customers. We are pleased to partner with VCPL in developing an exclusive range of lubricants for our passenger vehicles, which will help our cars deliver superior performance for a substantial period of time. With this new range of oils, we are dedicated towards providing the best lubricant technology expertise and support in today’s competitive marketplace.”

Mr. Sandeep Kalia, Chief Executive Officer of Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, said, “We are honored to partner and work closely with an automotive giant like Tata Motors. Valvoline has had a long history of partnering with key automotive companies to bring innovative premium lubricants to market, and this milestone represents the success of our business model in India. This partnership will be a true testimony to Valvoline’s world-class products, and we are looking forward to providing superior quality and aftermarket product support to Tata Motors customers through our partnership.”

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India’s largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.



With a focus on engineering and tech-enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With ‘Connecting Aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, the company’s innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.



To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

About Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (VCPL)

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited is one of the fastest-growing lubricant companies in India, and is a joint venture with Cummins India Ltd., leaders in diesel and natural gas engine manufacturing. For additional product and company information, please visit: www.valvoline.com-en/india

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans more than 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the United States (U.S.) DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,300 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the U.S under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To know more, visit www.valvoline.com.



About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins currently employs approximately 62,610 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7600 dealer locations. Cummins earned $ 2.14 billion on sales of $ 23.77 billion in 2018. To know more, visit www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.

