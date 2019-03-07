BMW India

Experience the thrill of riding the entire BMW GS range across 11 cities in India.

Two-day adrenaline-pumping GS riding experience for motorcycle enthusiasts by BMW Certified Trainer. BMW Motorrad has announced the first-ever GS Experience 2019 in India. GS Experience will offer riders a unique opportunity to experience the exceptional capabilities of BMW Motorrad’s class-leading legendary GS range in its natural habitat. The GS Experience is a curated training session designed exclusively for adventure motorcyclists.



BMW Motorrad will host this two day immersive brand experience for GS enthusiasts across 11 cities – Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore.



Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India, said, “No other motorcycle imbibes adventure as the GS. The BMW Motorrad community in India is truly engaged with the Spirit of GS and we are sure that this success story will continue further. The GS Experience is specially curated for adventure seekers to practice and hone their riding skills and boost their self-confidence while enjoying the true Spirit of GS. Under expert guidance from BMW Motorrad Certified trainers, participants will be geared to explore the world of adventure and master every challenge with their GS. ‘Make Life a Ride’ is our maxim at BMW Motorrad, but on this occasion we are hoping the riders will experience the ride of a lifetime.”



Day one, designed exclusively for BMW GS owners (800cc+), will go through a complete Level 1 BMW Motorrad off-road training. The training will include the basic familiarity of the motorcycle, understanding of correct rider positon, enduro steering and other exercises such as emergency braking and riding on inclines.



The training also preambles the nationwide search for ‘Team India’, a trio of GS riders forming a team to contest the coveted International GS Trophy 2020. BMW Motorrad recently announced the next destination for the International GS Trophy 2020 as New Zealand. BMW Motorrad India, will hold their qualifiers later this year.



Day two will see the participation of the motorcycling enthusiasts from each city, where the idea is to enable people to embrace and experience the entire BMW Motorrad GS range. It is a celebration of the Spirit of the BMW GS motorcycle, bringing together the elements of leisure, adventure and challenge that GS engenders. The entire BMW GS range including BMW G 310 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GSA will be available for riding experience for the participants.



The GS Experience will showcase the dynamic qualities of each GS model in real-world conditions and techniques to enjoy the Spirit of GS while ensuring highest safety. Each session includes a briefing and demonstration by Certified BMW Motorrad Trainer that will take riders through the impressive array of technologies available on the GS range of motorcycles. The sessions will offer riding experience on a combination of bitumen and off-road under expert supervision. Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

