Lodhi Colony, centrally located, easily accessible with the Delhi Metro and within reach from Delhi’s popular cultural destinations. With its large pedestrian friendly sidewalks has provided the perfect canvas to become India’s first Public Art District. St+art India Foundation in partnership the CPWD, have been working on murals in the Lodhi colony since 2015, an idea which started with one or two murals, saw up to 30 works in 2018 and served as an ongoing canvas, is now slated to see up to 50 murals by March 2019 by Indian and International artists.



Over the years, St+art has transformed the walls between Khanna market and Meherchand Market into a public art gallery, made possible with support from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) & Swachh Bharat mission. The aim is to re-invigorate the Lodhi Colony area of New Delhi and convert it into the first open-air art district in India. St+art’s projects have found immense support from the CPWD. Speaking on the association, Shri Prabhakar Singh, Director General, CPWD said, “The CPWD have been supportive of this endeavor of creating India’s first public art district over the last 5 years, we are happy to unveil the Lodhi Art District this year with a special map, as well special focus on community interactions and ownership and share in the vision that Art should be accessible to all.” Adding to this, Shri Navneet Kumar, ADDL, Director General (DR) – CPWD, said, “We welcome the artists, both national and international to continue the transformation of Lodhi Colony and are happy to officially unveil the Lodhi Art District this year.” On Friday 1st March, St+art India Foundation in the presence of the Director General, CPWD, will officially unveil the Lodhi Art District and release the map.



The Lodhi Art District has come into existence on the premise of making art accessible to all, taking it out conventional gallery spaces and embedding it on the walls of the city we live in, making art truly democratic and for everyone, as well providing Delhi with a new cultural destination, enriching its rich history of cultural and architectural heritage. The St+art Delhi 2019 – Lodhi Art Festival, supported by Asian paints, is a celebration of the Lodhi Art District and its cultural significance on Delhi’s tourist map, with mentions and features in local and international publications. There are curated tours, workshops with national and international artists as well a robust community outreach program for the residents of the Lodhi colony and surrounding areas. St+art’s projects have found immense support from the long term association with Asian Paints.

Speaking of this shared vision, Mr. Amit Syngle, COO, Asian Paints Limited, said, “Delhi is known for its rich history and heritage. Through St+art festival, we are continuing to create the country’s first public art space, Lodhi Art District. Asian Paints feels elated to support St+art India Foundation and the national and international artists as they have created some beautiful artworks and painted Lodhi District in unique colours and concepts. We are also happy that this year St+art Delhi 2019 has gone that extra mile by encouraging community participation at Lodhi Colony and the surrounding areas”



Akshat Nauriyal, Co-founder and Content Director at St+art India Foundation said, “This year, there has been overarching community outreach effort that began with reaching out over 7500 households, using the extensive newspaper delivery networks, to get feedback on their interests, and the stories of the Lodhi community. As a result of the https://www.instagram.com/startindia/?hl=en outreach, workshops, performances and curated tours, tailored to engage the communities have been scheduled, as a way of thanking them for their continued support. These efforts will culminate in a dedicated community wall – “saath saath”, and a talent showcase from the residents, to activate a sense of ownership and community pride for the Lodhi Art District residential community”



For more information and festival updates, follow @startindia on Instagram

About St+art India Foundation

St+art India Foundation is an organization formed on the principle of ‘Art for All’ and works on art projects in public spaces. The aim of the foundation is to make art accessible to a wider audience by taking it out of the conventional gallery space and embedding it within the cities we live in – making art truly democratic and for everyone.



In the past six years, the foundation, which has been supported by Asian Paints since its inception, has organized 14 St+art festivals and numerous public art projects in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Coimbatore, Kolkata and Chandigarh. Creating iconic landmarks within all these cities. Each new edition of festivals and public art districts brings to civic spaces curated interventions, which are embedded in urban culture, and activate alternative spaces for art enabling people to reimagine how public spaces can be utilized. For the foundation, which has been responsible for making urban art a movement in India, public art interventions are a celebration of the street as a canvas for visual creativity.

