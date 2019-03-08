BMW and MINI Lifestyle Collection goes live on Amazon India.



Priority delivery across the country via Amazon Prime.

BMW Group has launched its latest range of original BMW and MINI Lifestyle Collection on Amazon India. The exciting collections include international offerings for automotive enthusiasts in India.



The BMW and MINI Lifestyle Collection includes a wide range of clothing, accessories and luggage series. Amazon customers can log on to their accounts and purchase their favourite items from BMW or MINI Lifestyle Collection and get them delivered hassle-free via Amazon fulfilment channels.



Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “The fascinating BMW and MINI Lifestyle Collection is created to add a touch of style, sophistication and inspiration to everyday life. We are thrilled to introduce the unique BMW and MINI Lifestyle Collection for our customers on Amazon India. This will enhance the reach and accessibility of our authentic and aspirational range of lifestyle products beyond the existing retail area in our showrooms. Be it golf equipment, bags, wallets, watches, t-shirts, jackets or even miniature cars, there is always something for everyone.”



The BMW Lifestyle Collection – a statement of sporty elegance.

BMW Lifestyle products are made using contemporary designs, quality materials and a love for detail. Unparalleled quality and craftsmanship is guaranteed in every purchase. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles in categories such as the new BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, the BMW Iconic Collection and BMW Miniature Collection.



MINI Lifestyle Collection: Aesthetically pleasing range of high-quality products.

A clear use of form, unmistakable design and high-quality materials are the standout features of the new MINI Lifestyle Collection. The new collection offers a wide range of products designed to ease, enrich and beautify everyday life in all its variety and embodies the essence of the MINI brand in its cars and beyond. It includes clothing and bags to luggage, accessories and mobility items.



The products in the MINI Lifestyle Collection impress with thought-through details and a minimalist and expressive design in tune with the times. Added to which, they all possess that special MINI twist – a particular spark to their design or functionality. Contrasts in form, colour and material play a key role. High-quality and authentic materials demonstrating responsible use of resources help shape the character of the collection.



