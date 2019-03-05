Dinesh Shahra Foundation
|
Famous Industrialist and Philanthropist Mr. Dinesh Shahra's book, 'Simplicity & Wisdom' was launched in Indore recently. The book is dedicated to Late eminent Vedanti Swami Pragananandji. The book was formally launched by Swami Omanand Saraswati, Head of Omanand Yogashram. Also present on the occasion was Padma Shri – Mr. Sushil Doshi, Indian journalist, writer, sports commentator along with other members of the Shahra family.
Mr. Dinesh Shahra is a renowned Industrialist & Philanthropist. He is the Chairman of Ruchi Group, One of India's largest Food & Agro-processing conglomerates in India. As one of the foremost authorities in farm sector in India, he is credited for initiating the 'Yellow Revolution' that transformed Madhya Pradesh into the Soy Bowl of the country he is also involved in popularization of Palm plantation in India to cut down dependence on imports. As an eminent speaker and writer, he has represented the interest of Indian farm sector at various national & international forums including World Economic Forum, Confederation of Indian Industry Solvent Extractor's Association etc.
|
Supriya Gupta,
|Image Caption : Launch of Mr. Dinesh Shahra’s book, ‘Simplicity & Wisdom’ in Indore in the presence of Swami Omanand Saraswati, Padma Shri – Mr. Sushil Doshi and members of the Shahra family.
|click for high-res image