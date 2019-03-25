Home Automation has reached a stage wherein the real estate sector is welcoming the technology with open arms to provide latest solutions to not just ease the lives of users from comfort point of view, but also to provide convenience in such a manner that users want certain actions to happen around them automatically. Moreover, people are now looking forward for the data from the common areas. With the advent of highly informed users, an indisputable way for real estate developers to influence (and thus attract more) customers is to establish the fact that theirs is a 'futuristic' project.



So far, these solutions were being provided inside the dwelling only but now the technology is easing the lives at a much bigger landscape. With Artificial Intelligence and state-of-the-art IoT technologies, Silvan caters to a multitude of requirements ranging from in-home retrofit solutions to common area retrofit automation solutions to enhance the living experience and at the same time managing the efficiency and efficacy of living in a smart community. All this being individually controlled takes an integrated approach towards creating an experience of its own kind.



Till very recently infusing automation in a real-estate project typically meant providing home automation in individual homes to make lives of people more safe, secure and comfortable. Silvan, being focussed on deploying such solutions in large projects, realised that that is not enough and lot of power of automation is left on the table by not bringing the entire community into the fold. That is why it has developed one of the most compelling IoT platforms in the industry which not only enables automation in homes seamlessly using open technologies, but also make those communities much easy to live, operate and maintain by bringing the power of automation using scalable and modular IoT technology to Property Level. So with Silvan’s IoT platform, the property can be easily managed in terms of sensing variety of information about property like energy, water quality, air quality and security-related information, controlling the assets in the property like common area lighting, DG sets, Water pumps, Lifts etc, and enabling a preventive maintenance of key assets for better asset management. All this reduces the overall cost of maintaining the property and ensures far better services to resident.



“We acknowledged very early in our journey that for us to scale with our real-estate partners, we need more than just innovative products. We built an entire suite of technologies to ensure smooth deployment and maintenance at large scale, while ensuring that the acceptance of solutions by a large set of people and making it relevant for entire community,” said Avinash K Gautam, CEO of Silvan.



“We have taken an approach wherein we see home automation as a service to be provided and not just some products to be sold. Ultimately people are paying for experience and not the products,” added Avinash.



Homeowners value such solutions coming from builders and service providers a lot because most of them do not know how to go about getting such solutions at affordable prices, and make them work, on their own. Hence, Silvan works with its real-estate partners to pre-fit those projects with such smarts.

About Silvan Innovation Labs

Silvan is the fastest growing Home and Enterprise Automation company in India with indigenous technology suiting Indian Lifestyle. We have many new and interesting features to offer in futuristic Internet-of-Things based systems for Home Automation. At Silvan we are specialists in Home Automation, including Multi-Room Entertainment, Intelligent Lighting, Home Security and Board Room Automation. Our integrated solutions are available in a multitude of designs and allow fingertip control anywhere within your home or enterprise. We offer the complete package, managing the design, layout, installation and personalized interface to fit the specific needs of the client as well as ease of use to the user.

