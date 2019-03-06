The President of the Olympic Council of Asia, His Excellency Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, was re-elected for another four years at the 38th OCA General Assembly in Bangkok on Sunday.

Sheikh Ahmad, who was the only candidate for the post, was re-elected unanimously for the new term 2019-2023. He became OCA President in 1991.

Sheikh Ahmad thanked the General Assembly of representatives from 45 National Olympic Committees in Asia for their “trust and confidence” at the meeting in the Intercontinental Hotel.

“Thank you for showing solidarity for me and the Vice Presidents. This will give us more responsibility to continue to do our job and develop sport and make sure Asia will be one of the leaders in the sports movement, I will do my best to continue working with this organisation, for this house and for our athletes,” he said.

The Kuwaiti sports leader will be supported by one Vice President from each of the five zones: Timothy Fok (East Asia), Maj. Gen. Charouck Arirachakaran (South East Asia), Timur Kulibayev (Central Asia), Lt. Gen. Syed Arif Hasan (South Asia) and Dr Thani Al Kuwari (West Asia).

After the OCA Ethics Committee cleared the Japanese Olympic Committee President, Mr Tsunekazu Takeda, of any wrongdoing connected with the bid for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Sheikh Ahmad proposed that Mr Takeda should continue to work with the OCA as Vice President. This was approved unanimously.

Sheikh Ahmad declared his “full trust” in Mr Takeda and spoke of his high reputation as an Olympic athlete, official and sports leader. “We did not have any doubt about Mr Takeda,” said Sheikh Ahmad. “We will always be happy, proud and honoured to have Mr Takeda with us in the OCA.”

Sheikh Ahmad confirmed the heads of the various OCA committees for the new cycle, with IOC Member from Thailand Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul becoming Chair of the Culture Committee. Mr Wei Jizhong of China was elected Chair of the OCA Ethics Committee.

