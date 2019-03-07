Saurashtra Freight Pvt. Ltd.
Fairfax owned Saurashtra Freight Private Limited, a leading freight logistics player in India is actively seeking to deploy capital in the logistics industry. The organization is looking for strategic acquisitions with a vision to unlock the business potential of the logistics industry in India as well as grow and expand its organization’s value, assets and presence, thus consolidating its position in the logistics ecosystem. Saurashtra Freight plans to invest an amount ranging from INR 50 million to INR 1,000 million in companies in the field of logistics, warehousing, transportation and other relevant sectors associated to freight industry. The organization aims to invest up to INR 3500 million in the next three years to fuel its growth in the industry.
Saurashtra Freight Pvt. Ltd. is the largest Container Freight Station (CFS) operator in Mundra and operates through the Saurashtra Group. The group specializes in Industrials, Infrastructure and the Services spectrum with ventures such as Saurashtra Fuels – the country’s largest producer of Metallurgical coal an industry leader for over a decade. Fairfreight Lines Private Limited is a subsidiary of Saurashtra Freight Pvt. Ltd. is a NVOCC and boasts of its own ISO tanks and dry containers.
Led by Mr. Prem Watsa, Fairfax India Holdings, part of the Fairfax Group is a Canada headquartered entity listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange with an investment portfolio of over US$40 billion.
