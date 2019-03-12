Saija Finance
Saija Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) commemorates its 10th year of improving lives of rural women in India at an event called GARIMA. The company initiated operations in 2008 at Patna.
Congratulating Saija on this very occasion, Mr. Michael Schlein, CEO at Accion expresses, "Promoting financial inclusion in rural India is critical, and leaders like Saija, who are operating in areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, are demonstrating innovative ways to challenge geography to build a financially inclusive platform that offers services to the most vulnerable and economically active section of society," said Michael Schlein, President and CEO of Accion. "Accion has partnered with Saija since its seed stage, and Saija’s growth, success, and focus on delivering inclusive financial services to underserved clients has made them a great Accion partner over the last decade. Congratulations to Saija on this important milestone."
"Over the last 4 years, Saija and Greenlight Planet have been instrumental in delivering clean energy access to more than 6 lakh individuals in India. From the time we began our partnership with them, we were assured that it would be a long-lasting relationship. We congratulate them on completing 10 years of operations in India and wish them all the luck for a successful future," says Mr. Sahil Khanna, Partnerships Business Leader, Asia at Greenlight Planet, a leading solar home energy company that helps Saija works towards energy inclusion for rural India.
SAIJA Finance Private Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) formed in 2007 with a focus on providing microfinance services to the urban and rural poor, as well as micro and small businessmen in the underserved geographies of Northern & Eastern India, starting with Bihar.
The geographic regions served by SAIJA are amongst the poorest in India and also are grossly underserved by formal financial institutions. SAIJA has membership of more than 6 lacs clients, spread across 63 districts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana operating with 101 branches. SAIJA was conceptualized and founded by Mr. Shashi Ranjan Sinha and Ms. Rashmi Sinha in April 2007.
As Saija enters its 11th year of operations with a record breaking performance in all spheres of its business parameters.
Soubhagya Ranjan,
|Image Caption : L to R: Mr. Sahil Khanna, Partnerships Leader, Asia Greenlight Planet, Mr. Sinha, CMD, Saija Finance, Michael Schlein, CEO, Accion International, USA and Mrs. Rashmi Sinha, WTD Saija Finance celebrate the 10th anniversary of Saija Finance, the largest NBFC in Bihar
