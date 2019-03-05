Bengaluru’s leading multi-specialty healthcare provider, Sagar Hospitals, has appointed Ravindra Pai as its new chief executive officer (CEO) recently. The announcement comes at a time when Sagar is aggressively looking at consolidating its ‘position’ by building a strong roadmap and leading the way for future growth.

Ravindra Pai’s latest stint was with Apollo Hospitals as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Sheshadripuram Branch in Bangalore. Armed with a three-decade-long experience in the healthcare and retail space, he has worked with some of the finest companies in India, such as Johnson & Johnson, Thermax Culligan Water Technologies, Goodlass Nerolac Paints, Mahindra Lifespaces and Apollo Hospitals. His 13-year-long experience with Apollo Hospitals included the management of local and international marketing, business development, and operations. He played a key role in the three Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditations awarded to the hospital.

As a leader, Pai has demonstrated his exceptional skills in managing strategic business units. From market forecasts and business intelligence to customer evaluation and improvement programmes, the man is passionate about adopting best practices that set high standards for an organisation.

Commenting on the new appointment, Dr. D Premachandra Sagar, Vice Chairman, Sagar Hospitals, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ravindra Pai onboard. This is a significant milestone as we strengthen our efforts to scale our organisation and drive long-term sustainable growth. With his extensive experience in different verticals of the industry, we are confident that our newly-appointed CEO will help the organisation to further evolve into a world-class healthcare provider.”

Ishiqa Multani, Executive Director, Sagar Hospitals, further added, “As the healthcare landscape in India continues to change at a rapid pace, we need to align our strategies with the ground realities as well as global competition. We are thrilled to have Ravindra Pai join our executive leadership team and drive our India operations of our hospital vertical. His successful track record of scaling and delivering is a perfect fit for us. We look forward to his rather successful stint with us.”

Counted among Bengaluru’s finest state-of-the-art healthcare centres, since its launch at Jayanagar in 2002, Sagar Hospitals has grown to become one of the most recognised and trusted household names in the healthcare sector today. “I am honoured and excited to take on this new role,” said Ravindra Pai, CEO, Sagar Hospitals.

“Aspiring to mirror the mega success of their Education vertical Sagar is on the rush to expand its Healthcare footprint across Karnataka. They currently operate through various formats like Hospitals, Clinics, Home Health and Pharmacy. This role throws enough challenges for growth in the Healthcare space both in terms of opportunity and capability that Sagar as a group can leverage. We would like to look at expanding in each vertical and tap the current market. There is potential to unlock the value for each format,” Pai said.

Sagar Hospitals’ vision is to create a premier, patient-focused and integrated healthcare delivery system that achieves excellence in patient care as well as medical education. Whether it’s leading-edge 24-hours emergency services and Home Health Care service, or the unique Day Care (short stay) service, Sagar Hospitals has pioneered myriad efforts to bring quality, efficiency and reliability into the booming sector.

About Sagar Group

The Sagar Group is a renowned Business Conglomerate with interests in Education, Healthcare, Research, Services, Technology and Infrastructure verticals. All these business verticals put together is anchored by an extraordinary workforce of close to 5,000 professionals and an equal number of support staff, thus impacting the lives of large sections across society. Today, the Group operates in the key areas that drive economic growth and

enjoys a leadership position in Education & Healthcare sectors.



About Sagar Hospitals

Sagar Hospitals is one of the foremost luxury multi-specialty hospitals in the city, with two centres in Jayanagar and Banashankari. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, Sagar has grown to become one of the most recognized and trusted household names in the healthcare sector today.