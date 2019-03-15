March is believed to bring new hopes as a new sun sign month begins.

Certainly, it is true on adda52 rummy as it is giving more hopes and opportunities to online rummy lovers to take home pocketful of money from a whopping prize pool of Rs. 42,00,000.

No rummy lover can stay away from tournaments on adda52 rummy as there are some of the juicy events in the month of March like Rummy Millionaire, Lakhpati, Leaderboard and Super Sundays.

Must – Visit Adda52 Rummy

The website, which is reliable, safe and honest, is a must visit adda for rummy lovers as it has laid out delectable assortment of tournaments this month. The prize pool has been steadily growing in the last couple of months. Adda52 rummy is a one-size-fits-all website and it offers wide variety of tournaments and all of them are too attractive to just ignore.

From the time you log into adda52rummy, you will be pampered with offers and rummy players will find it too difficult to log out of the site. The superb offer is welcome bonus. The list of offers in the month of March is almost endless.

“We want our esteemed clients to relish the March Madness. We want our clients to win good money. We are offering Rs. 42,00,000 prize pool for the month of March. We have rolled out very attractive offers for our registered customers. Numbers have been growing and we want more and more online rummy lovers to get a feel of tournaments and money we offer for them,” says Binand Sethumadhavan, COO–Rummy, Gaussian Networks Private Limited.

BECOME A MILLIONAIRE

Rummy Millionaire event, big league tournament of the month, has a fabulous prize pool of Rs. 10,00,000. The tournament has been made very attractive by offering multiple options for players to be in the finale slated on March 30 at 1200 noon.

As usual adda52 rummy has many more significant tournaments this month. You will rue yourself if you fail to take a shot at Lakhpati tournament on Thursdays and go home with plenty of money.

REFER A FRIEND AND WIN

This is one of its kind and you refer a friend and stand to win prize money in Leaderboard. This is other big draw of the month and it continues to be the favorite because of innovative features incorporated by adda52 rummy. Entry has been made more flexible and more people share the prize pool.



TEMPTING OFFERS

Earn 1,00,000 loyalty points in a week by playing more and win a free buy-in ticket to Rummy Millionaire Finale

Deposit Rs 10,000 or more and get a ticket for Daily Qualifiers for Rummy Millionaire

Play more and generate 10,000 loyalty points in a single day and earn a free ticket to Lakhpati Tournament

Refer a Friend and walk away with Leaderboard Bonus of 5000 Amazon Gift vouchers for the top 4 in referral leaderboard

Gain Loyalty points and win up to Rs. 6,50,000 in Leaderboard

EYE-CATCHERS

Other events are Super Sundays (Rs1,25,000); Powerfest on every Monday and Wednesday(Rs. 2,00,000); Turbo Tournaments—Turbo 25 and Turbo 35–with a prize pool of Rs. 2,25,000; Happy Hours with 50% deposit bonus; 10K Rummy Race every day with a prize pool of Rs. 3,00,000; Powerplay tournament every day with a prize pool of Rs. 3,00,000; Welcome Bonus package; Daily jackpot with Rs. 90,000; Rummy Gladiator with Rs. 1,80,000; Rummy Nights with Rs. 1,20,000 and Golden Friday with Rs. 77,000.

About Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd

Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd, which is run and managed by Anuj Gupta and Mohit Agarwal, aims to take online gaming to the next level. It wants to make gaming fun, safe and secure. The company’s rich expertise in gaming application development, Web2, user behavior and experience, quality assurance and infrastructure management enables it to turn a good gaming idea into a world-class game, helping it to satisfy the growing needs and demands of the gaming industry in India. To make gaming a successful experience for the players the company’s software and platforms are reviewed and updated regularly.