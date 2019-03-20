RealtyNXT
|
RealtyNXT, a platform that has been reaching out to the real estate fraternity for the past two years has bagged the prestigious Marketing Maverick Award for being the best blogger of the year. The Marketing Maverick Award which recognizes individuals and companies who make remarkable contributions to the real estate sector was held on 16th March 2019 at Mumbai. We were chosen as the best real estate blogger of the year by the jury panel consisting of members like Aashish Agarwal: Senior Director (Head – Consulting), Colliers International India, Rahul Kadri: Partner & Principal Architect, Hitesh Rajwani: CEO, Social Samosa, Giles Calver: Planning Director Sedley Place, UK, Nisha Jamvwal: Columnist (Luxury Brand Consultant), Interior Architect, GS Balaji: Sr. Vice President – Head projects Real estate, Reliance Industries Ltd., Pankaj Jain: Founder & Mentor – IRE CFO, Prahlad Kakar: Keynote Speaker & Jury – Advertising & Film Production.
When asked to share her thoughts on this achievement, Deepshikha Dutta, Chief Editor of RealtyNXT, said, “It has been a fabulous journey of two years so far. With the aim and dream of becoming a transparent medium for not just the real estate fraternity but for the customers too, we have invested considerable time and effort in presenting honest feedback of residential projects through our ‘Property Review’ segment. We are trying to showcase the confluence of realty world and technology which has over the period of time helped us engage with our customers more and more. We are extremely glad to have achieved this milestone within two years of our inception. We definitely see a great journey ahead and this award is a testimony of the efforts our team has put. Moving into the next financial year, we have some solid plans of expanding our team and foray into areas where content-driven communications will harness the true potential and dominate the real estate ecosystem.”
|
Deepshikha Dutta,