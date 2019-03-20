RealtyNXT, a platform that has been reaching out to the real estate fraternity for the past two years has bagged the prestigious Marketing Maverick Award for being the best blogger of the year. The Marketing Maverick Award which recognizes individuals and companies who make remarkable contributions to the real estate sector was held on 16th March 2019 at Mumbai. We were chosen as the best real estate blogger of the year by the jury panel consisting of members like Aashish Agarwal: Senior Director (Head – Consulting), Colliers International India, Rahul Kadri: Partner & Principal Architect, Hitesh Rajwani: CEO, Social Samosa, Giles Calver: Planning Director Sedley Place, UK, Nisha Jamvwal: Columnist (Luxury Brand Consultant), Interior Architect, GS Balaji: Sr. Vice President – Head projects Real estate, Reliance Industries Ltd., Pankaj Jain: Founder & Mentor – IRE CFO, Prahlad Kakar: Keynote Speaker & Jury – Advertising & Film Production.



RealtyNXT is a frontrunner in delivering authentic and precise content capable of generating quality leads for our clients. It has been just two years since we took the responsibility of representing the real estate industry and we have already established ourselves as a reliable and trustworthy source.



With 2 lakh ardent readers and 5000 plus app downloads, RealtyNXT has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception. The unlimited possibilities of technology and the impending challenges faced by proptech startups – we are always on our toes to deliver all the intricacies of the industry in a comprehensible manner.



With a special focus on proptech startups, we have leveraged their business and have facilitated over 40 plus business transactions for them by helping them grow their network. Proptech holds tremendous potential for growth and we sternly believe that it is the next big thing in the realty sector. Reaching out to young turks and real estate tycoons, we have engaged with them to communicate their vision and mission to a larger audience.

When asked to share her thoughts on this achievement, Deepshikha Dutta, Chief Editor of RealtyNXT, said, “It has been a fabulous journey of two years so far. With the aim and dream of becoming a transparent medium for not just the real estate fraternity but for the customers too, we have invested considerable time and effort in presenting honest feedback of residential projects through our ‘Property Review’ segment. We are trying to showcase the confluence of realty world and technology which has over the period of time helped us engage with our customers more and more. We are extremely glad to have achieved this milestone within two years of our inception. We definitely see a great journey ahead and this award is a testimony of the efforts our team has put. Moving into the next financial year, we have some solid plans of expanding our team and foray into areas where content-driven communications will harness the true potential and dominate the real estate ecosystem.”

About RealtyNXT



RealtyNXT was founded in 2016 and has proved to be a trustworthy source for everyone who is a part of the real estate community. From homebuyers to industry leaders, the content appeals to the entire real estate community. We have our cutting edge content perfectly crafted and bifurcated into sections like Marketing, Technology, Regulations, Property Reviews, Real Estate Events among others. RealtyNXT has been the event partner of prestigious events like Built World Technology India and CREDAI.