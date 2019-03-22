The make-up industry in India has two aspects – colour cosmetics and talent. With brands like Make-Up Studio, Kryolan, NYX Professional, MUD, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown and many more ruling the top charts in the industry, there is no dearth of high-quality professional products.



The Beauty and Cosmetics Industry in India is estimated to hit the USD 2.68 billion mark by the year 2020. As the industry stands on the cusp of a major breakthrough, the Professional Beauty Group is all set to roll out the maiden edition of the Make-Up Week (MUW). This creative confluence is scheduled on the 25th and 26th of March, 2019, at 18.99 Latitude Banquets, Lower Parel, Mumbai.



Speaking about the debut of MUW, Vikas Vij, Director, IDEX, commented, “As the Indian society is warming up to alternative and creative career options, make-up artistry is gaining popularity. However, there still remains a skill gap in terms of technique, precision, and knowledge on how to build a long-lasting career as a make-up artist. That's why we have envisaged a first-of-its-kind, beyond bridal technical and business education make-up show exclusively for the make-up community – the Make-Up Week. It will give local talent the opportunity to learn from national as well as global make-up masters. It will put them on the forefront of trends and teach them how to customise international trends for their Indian clientele. Whether he is a beauty advisor at a store, a make-up artist with a salon or a freelancer, the first edition of Make-Up Week is a must-attend for all serious contenders in the cosmetics world. We have top names from the make-up fraternity providing valuable knowledge about the art, science and business of make-up, along with reputed colour cosmetics' brands that boast state-of-the-art make-up products.”



The title sponsor for the Show is Make-Up Studio while it is powered by NYX Professional. MUW has over 8 make-up shows over two days with some of the most sought-after names in the industry, including former MAC educator, Zorain Khaleeli of Zorains Studio, Bengaluru; Amod Doshi of Ovi Academy, Mumbai; Amisha Salunkhe of Amisha's Academy, Mumbai; and Asha Hariharan of Asha Hariharan Academy, Mumbai. MUW will also host international experts such as the UK-based celebrity make-up artist and TV beauty expert Armand Beasley, Sanah Hassan of Kryolan Paris and Sharon Knuiman of Makeup Studio Amsterdam.



“I’m thrilled to be hosting MUW in Mumbai! We have got some great brands and talented artists to help inspire all you make-up addicts! Plus, I will be creating one of my red carpet looks that I’ve created on one of my celebrity clients, using my favourite cruelty-free brands. This is my first time in Mumbai and I want to meet as many make-up artists and beauty gurus as possible! So come down and say hi,” said excited Armand Beasley.



These experts will be conducting sessions focusing on deepening the technical knowledge behind using make-up including topics such as understanding the science of make-up application, the art of advanced cosmetic effects, international make-up trends, colour looks inspired by Living Coral, using cruelty-free beauty products, building a digital portfolio, bridal makeovers and the do’s and don’ts of using correct lighting. The finale of the show will also have a power-packed line up of industry stakeholders curated by Asha Hariharan, discussing what it takes to build a sustainable make-up career and get hired by film studios, magazines and advertising agencies.



Regarding their association with MUW, Ravi Mittal, Managing Director, Ekta Cosmetics Ltd., said, “Make-Up Studio is proud to be associated with Make-Up Week (MUW) as the title partner. MUW is an exclusive platform for the make-up industry where one would get insights from leading national and international make-up professionals. International Trainer of Make-Up Studio Sharon Knuiman will showcase the latest trends with tips and tricks of make-up artistry. Make-up Studio is well known for its revolutionary products for more than a decade in India. The brand has grown from strength to strength, providing its consumers unparalleled services and commitment. MUW brings together an incredible range of pro-driven brands, services, educators and beauty insiders under one roof. Spot the best in business in this two-day intensive event.”

Shaamain D’souza-Fernandes, GM & Head of Ecommerce & NYX Professional Makeup, commented, “As a cult beauty brand, NYX Professional Makeup is very excited to be a key partner at this first-of-its-kind event for the pro makeup community. Make-up artists and beauty junkies have always been at the heart of our brand community. With such initiatives, we want to truly encourage and enhance make-up artistry in India.”



Apart from the sessions, MUW will also have an area where professional brands will be showcasing their latest products and innovations and providing an opportunity to interact and learn from their artists. MUW promises to be a one-stop-shop for aspiring and existing make-up artists for their learning and sourcing needs. The showcase area will also host many celeb make-up artists and academies demonstrating fast-paced makeovers for the visitors.

MUW 2019 welcomes make-up artists, retail artists, dermatologists, cosmetologists, hairstylists, freelance artists, fashion stylists, costume and theatre designers as participants. Entry to the showcase area is free.