Pepperfry, India’s leading online home and furniture marketplace, further strengthened its market leadership by announcing the receipt of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for their Mumbai Fulfilment Centre. This makes it the first warehouse to be ISO certified with three critical certifications in the country and the only one in the furniture and home segment in the country to attain this accreditation. The certification was bestowed upon the marketplace by Bureau Veritas, one of the best internationally acclaimed agency.

The company’s Padgha [Bhiwandi] warehouse spanning across 2,85,000 sq. ft received certification for ISO 9001:2015 (QMS- Quality Management System), ISO 14001:2015 (EMS- Environment Management System) and ISO 45001:2015 (OHSAS- Occupation Health Safety and Assessment Series). The ISO 9001:2015 certifies the high emphasis on quality and operating efficiency of Pepperfry Fulfilment Centre.

The highly acclaimed ISO certification reiterates company’s passion and commitment to deliver the best in class customer experience through rigorous focus on supply chain process efficiencies, prevention of environmental pollution and occupational accidents. The Pepperfry Fulfilment Centre at Padgha is one of the India’s Largest Furniture Warehouses built with state-of-the-art automation and material handling capabilities including G+7 racking systems, battery operated trucks and multistory fetching reach trucks.

Over the years Pepperfry has successfully built India's largest big box supply chain in the country. The specialized large item delivery fleet of more than 350 vehicles operating from 19 hubs across India serves customers in more than 500 cities. Through these investments in Supply Chain, Pepperfry has effectively increased scale and operating efficiencies, reduced per unit shipping cost with world class service levels at negligible damage rates in a complex category like furniture. This industry-first certification will further add to the brand’s existing global recognition and consumer reliance through the standardization of its practices.

Further to this announcement, Vikas Sharma, AVP Supply Chain, Pepperfry said, “We are delighted to have been declared as an ISO certified fulfilment facility. At Pepperfry it has always been our aim to provide world class service and quality products to our consumers and we are certain that we can take this assurance a step further through the standardization and implementation of best in the class practices.”

Pepperfry is India’s leading Furniture and Home products marketplace, offering customers an unparalleled selection of amazingly priced Home products and a consistently great shopping experience. The Pepperfry managed marketplace helps thousands of entrepreneurs and merchants sell to millions of discerning customers across India and the world.