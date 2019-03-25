India’s leading institution in design, fashion and media, Pearl Academy, announced it's foray in southern India with the launch of its campus in Bengaluru. Envisaged to intake its first batch in August 2020, this will be the institutes’ fifth campus across India and the only one in South India. The campus will start with Pearl Academy’s flagship courses in fashion, communication design and product design and over time plans to add more industry oriented courses which would be relevant for emerging sectors in India and the region.



Pearl Academy has been attracting considerable interest from industry, students and parents, across Southern India for many years. With this expansion, the institute will be able to provide a platform to students who are looking at pursuing creative education in the region. Bangalore is the innovation hub of India and the IT brands in the city are increasingly using human-centered design and design thinking to encourage innovation. With Pearl Academy in Bangalore the city is poised to become the powerhouse for creativity in the region.



Industry stalwarts like Prasad Bidapa, Fashion Stylist and Choreographer, Abhijit Bansod, Founder and Creative Director, Studio ABD & Mubhi.com Professor Vikas Satwalekar, Former Executive Director, NID and ace designer and Pearl alumni Nikhil Mehra from Shantanu and Nikhil duo were present at the dinner hosted later in the evening.



While the location is yet to be disclosed this will be in a prime and accessible area within the main city. The campus will be equipped with world class facilities, state of art infrastructure and expert faculty to make the learning experience for students truly unique and enriching.



Over the years, Pearl Academy has established its leadership in fashion and design led courses, offering students guidance of industry experts owing to its path-breaking alliances with industry bodies like Fashion Design Council of India, Association of Designers of India (ADI), Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), Retailers Association of India (RAI) and brands like Asian Paints, Adobe, Amazon amongst others.



Additionally, Pearl Academy provides students international exposure where students travel across the world for exchange programs, summer workshops and also attend masterclass educational programs with international faculty. Pearl Academy also facilitates opportunity to its students for International degree options by pursuing courses at University of Derby, UK or Torrens University, Australia.



Commenting on the expansion, Bharat Kharbanda, COO, Pearl Academy, said, “Bengaluru campus is organically the next step forward for us, considering how rapidly technology is merging with design to create innovative solutions in almost everything we do today. Bengaluru also houses some of the best fashion and design companies of India which creates a huge opportunity for us. Every year, students from the south, come to our campuses in north and western India to enroll in various creative courses. With this expansion, we are looking forward to higher visibility in the region, and an increased accessibility for students from south India who are looking to pursue creative courses.”

Adding on, Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy stated, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Pearl Academy in Bengaluru. The city is vibrant, fast paced and full of creativity – which is a dream come true for any budding creative professional. With this new campus, students will now have access to Pearl Academy closer home. Bengaluru has emerged as the storehouse of creative talent – and we look forward to seeing our first intake of students by August 2020.”

About Pearl Academy

Pearl Academy, India’s leading institution in design, fashion, business and media has been a catalyst for success of the students across creative industries for 25 years. Pearl Academy offers over 30 uniquely designed under-graduate, post-graduate and professional development pathway through its campuses in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur and Mumbai. Its reputation of preparing ‘Industry ready’ professionals has been recognized by leading fashion, retail and design brands, which has helped in establishing a healthy track record of over 95 percent placement for the last three years. Its path-breaking alliances with renowned organizations such as the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Association of Designers of India (ADI) and Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) have ensured that its faculty and students get an exclusive access to ‘industry in the classroom’.



The institution was ranked as the best private fashion college in India for the fifth consecutive year by India Today survey-MDRA and Outlook – Drshti Survey. Pearl Academy was awarded the ‘Best Design Institute in India’ by industry body ASSOCHAM for three years in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018. It is the only Indian institute to feature in Business of Fashion’s Top 25 Global Fashion School Rankings (Graduate) in 2017 and has been recognized as a Great Indian Institute 2018 by Forbes and Great Place to Study. Jaipur campus of the academy was ranked as one of the most beautiful college campuses in India by India Today. The institution was also awarded as ‘Best Education Brands 2017’ in Fashion Design Category by The Economic Times.



The Academy is also closely associated with renowned global institutions such as Torrens University, Australia, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, US, Domus Academy, Italy, Media Design School, New Zealand amongst many others. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com