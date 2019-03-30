Vision Express, India’s leading optical retail chain, launched its latest retail outlet in the prestigious Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Kurla (West) in Mumbai. With over 165 stores in 32 cities, Vision Express has an extensive presence across the country. With an area of 450 sq.ft., this latest Vision Express outlet is the 19th one in Mumbai alone.

Residents of central Mumbai will now get the signature Vision Express Experience at one more very accessible destination. With its contemporary eyewear collection which includes the latest modish sunglass designs straight from European designers and trendy eye glass frames from private labels like Miki Ninn, In Style, Sensaya, and Julius, the new Vision Express store is sure to attract fashion-forward millennials in Mumbai.

Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO, Reliance Vision Express, inaugurated the latest retail outlet. Commenting on the occasion, he said, “We understand that in a large city like Mumbai, people need the Vision Express experience as close to home as possible. With our 19th store in the city, we are bringing our services to yet another area. This expansion is an indication of the love we have received from our customers which motivates us to open more doors. We are grateful to our customers for their loyalty.”

About Vision Express

Vision Express India, is a joint venture between Grand Vision, the global leader in optical retail and Indian conglomerate, Reliance Retail Limited. Grand Vision has over 7000 optical stores across 44 countries. In India, Vision Express has more than 165 stores across 32 cities. Vision Express believes in offering not just eyewear but also world class eye care. They offer a European Certified comprehensive eye test conducted by qualified optometrists using state of the art instruments. Their wide range of high-quality lenses and contact lenses made of superior materials ensure that you get the best solution for your vision correction. Vision Express is rapidly expanding its presence to become a one-stop shop for all eye care needs. From avant-garde sunglasses to internationally designed frames, Vision Express offers a holistic experience for the new-age Indian customer.