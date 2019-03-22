NU Scholar Search Programme provides scholarships up to 100% to meritorious students

Offers provisional admission before Class XII exam result

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) announces Early Admissions for its 4-year Integrated MBA programme. The last date to apply for early Admissions is 10th April 2019. The programme is innovatively designed for students with managerial and leadership aspirations.



Students can apply online at www.niituniversity.in. At NU, admissions are processed through a unique Admission Interaction Process (AIP). AIP consists of three parts: Questionnaire, a test based on class XII subjects and Personal Counselling Interaction (PCI). The Personal Counselling Interaction between the applicants and their parents/ guardians with designated officials from NU is an important prerequisite. AIP can be scheduled as per the student’s preferred time, online or at any nearest AIP location.



Students applying for Early Admissions will get a Provisional Admission to the programme of their choice before their Class XII exam result. They will also get an opportunity to experience campus life at NU before joining the university through Camp Future – a unique 2-day programme at NIIT University for Class XII Students to experience the university life. To encourage and support meritorious candidates, NU has implemented very distinctive merit scholarship programme called the ‘NU Scholar Search Programme’. Merit scholarships ranging from 25% to 100% are available on a first-come-first-served basis.



The 4-year integrated MBA programme is a multi-disciplinary programme which is aimed at the holistic development of the student and offers specialization in cutting-edge areas like – Marketing & Marketing Analytics; Entrepreneurship; Finance, Banking & Fintech; Business Analytics; Communication & Media Studies; and Digital & Social Media Marketing. The programme has industry linked curriculum which can be customised up to 31% by students through specialisations, electives and projects. During the course, students will be mentored by an industry expert from the corporate world through Unique Mentorship Programme.

NU’s industry linked MBA programme has become a destination for working professionals and leading organizations. 750+ MBA NUtons have graduated from NIIT University in the last 8 years and have been placed in new-age careers in Banking, Finance, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, Data Sciences, etc. NU has also instituted a special Alpha NUtons scholarship of INR 75,000 per year to further promote future technologies in management education. The scholarship is applicable to all students selected for NU Integrated MBA programme for all 4 academic years.



Prof. V. S. Rao, President, NIIT University, said, “NU’s 4-year integrated MBA programme helps students to understand and learn the new-age management roles in the digital economy. The programme offers students an education in comprehensive management and saves them a year by enabling them to complete MBA in 4 years. Early admissions will allow students a chance to grab merit scholarships ranging from 25% to 100%.”

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.

About NU

Established in 2009, NIIT University (NU) is a not-for-profit University covered under section 2(f) of UGC Act and notified by the Government of Rajasthan. A premier institution of higher learning and research, NU seeks to create original thinkers who will lead the knowledge society of the future. The University inherits three decades of rich expertise and global know-how of its principal sponsor, the NIIT Group.

Nurtured by some of the foremost thought leaders and corporate-practitioners of the country, the multi-disciplinary University focuses on emerging areas of technology and management. NU is a part of a 100-acre campus at Neemrana, Rajasthan, 90 minutes from Delhi Airport.

Nestled in the Aravali hills, the fully residential green campus offers an idyllic and intellectually vibrant environment for pursuing higher education and research. Set up with the vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability, for the knowledge society, NU is dedicated to building great careers and ensuring excellent job opportunities to all its students. It has been developed as an institute of excellence to provide exceptional education based on its Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless.

NU offers the entire spectrum of academic programs. At the undergraduate level, it offers B.Tech (Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Biotechnology), 4-year Integrated MBA (Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Family Business & Entrepreneurship, Finance, Banking & Fintech, Business Analytics, Communication & Media Studies and Digital & Social Media Marketing), 4-year Integrated M.Sc (Computer Science), 5-year Integrated M.Tech and M. Tech (Educational Technology and Geographic Information Systems). In addition, NU also offers MBA, Ph.D programs and several Industry Sponsored Programs.