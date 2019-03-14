NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has entered into a managed learning services agreement with Signify (formally Philips Lighting) – for the delivery of strategic sourcing and vendor management services. The service will be phased roll-out starting with the Benelux region.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting with recognized expertise in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative, energy-efficient lighting products, systems, and services. The company’s purpose is to unlock the extraordinary potential of light for Brighter Lives and a Better World. Signify employs 32,000 people in 70 countries across all major regions of the world with lighting products, systems and services sold in 180 countries.

Under this agreement, NIIT will be responsible for managed learning services which includes strategic sourcing of learning suppliers, contracting, quality control, performance management, and payment of vendors.

“We are thrilled to get started with our partnership with NIIT on sourcing learning opportunities; we believe this will further enhance the quality and optimization of our learning initiatives” said Shubha Shridharan, Head of Learning at Signify.

“We are excited to secure the contract with Signify as their Strategic Learning delivery partner and we look forward to the phased roll-out, starting with the Benelux region,” said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT’s Corporate Learning Group.

Established in 1981, NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions, and individuals in over 40 countries. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe- Corporate Learning Group, Career Education Business and MindChampion Learning Systems Limited.

NIIT’s Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Our comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes custom Curriculum Design and Content Development, Learning Administration, Learning Delivery, Strategic Sourcing, Learning Technology, and Advisory Services. With a team of some of the world’s finest learning professionals, NIIT is dedicated to helping customers increase the business value of learning and development (L&D). Built on the sound principles of ‘Running Training like a Business’, NIIT’s Managed Training Services and best-in-class training processes enable customers to align business goals with L&D, reduce costs, realize measurable value, benefit from rock-solid operations, and increase business impact.

