NIIT Dimapur Centre organised an Academia Meet in Dimapur for Management and Principals of schools to help them take students to the next level of academic and career excellence on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Pradeep Narayanan, Head, MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL) talked about their holistic range of School Learning Solutions which aim to make the vital process of teaching and learning simpler. NIIT Nguru team conducted interactive talk sessions with Management and Principals of schools to help them take Dimapur students to the next level of academic and career excellence.

NIIT Nguru offers holistic range of School Learning Solutions that comprises Digital – Interactive Classroom; Labs – IT Wizard, Math Lab & English Lab; Books – Math Classic, English Classic, Science Classic & My pals are here; Assessments – Practice Plus and School Support solutions – Quick School, Career guidance & Counselling programs.

Pradeep Narayanan, Head, MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), said, “MLSL is playing a leadership role in building competencies for the future to meet the next level of academic and career excellence. We provide classroom solutions which are an amalgamation of technology and the traditional print medium, thus helping the schools in integrating 21st-century learning skills in the school curriculum. Through this meet, we aim to address the challenges faced by students in school and help the Management of schools to overcome these challenges.”

Recently MLSL launched "MY PALS ARE HERE" an engaging series based on Singapore teaching methodology. Introduced in association with Marshal Cavendish Education, the series has been designed to build a strong foundation of mathematics and strengthen a child's conceptual understanding of the subject.

NIIT Nguru also comprises Practice Plus – An academically designed online solution for K-12 that enables practice and assessment. It facilitates, effective diagnosis of students’ strengths and weaknesses which empowers teachers to take informed decisions on students’ progress.

About MindChampion Learning Systems Limited

As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), is providing technology-based learning to around 2,000 private schools across India, reaching out to more than a million students. The futuristic NIIT Nguru range of learning solutions for schools comprises Interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software.



MLSL, builds on the strong lineage of NIIT's School Learning business. Started in 1990, as NIIT's foray into School Learning, the company has provided technology-based education to over 17,000 schools in India, Bhutan, South Africa and the Middle East, impacting more than 10 million students.

Visit www.niitnguru.com for more details.



About NIIT

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint across 40 nations, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills & Careers Business and MindChampion Learning Systems Limited.



NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills & Careers Business (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides futuristic NIIT nGuru range of learning solutions for schools comprising, interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software. The Training.com learning platform is an NIIT initiative for advanced career programs, which are delivered live by industry experts in an immersive and interactive online mode, combining instructor-led classrooms with the convenience of accessing the training sessions from anywhere.



As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 5th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2017), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past eleventh consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World. NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation by NIIT, won the prestigious award for 'Educational Technology, at the Indo-American Education Summit 2016.

Visit us at: www.niit.com

Follow us on: www.twitter.com/niitltd