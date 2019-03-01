Oasis Centre for Reproductive Medicine, a comprehensive healthcare provider with specific attention to infertility treatments recently inaugurated a new centre at Miyapur to expand its services wing.



From the past 10 years, Oasis has established a niche for itself in the market for specialized infertility treatments. There are currently eight centers across South India and the new one at Miyapur is the fifth center in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. With the inauguration of the 9th centre, Oasis has now covered all the prime locations in Hyderabad to provide these services. And also, Oasis launched an exclusive Male Fertility Clinic – Androlife at all their facilities. This is the first such male-specific reproductive facility throughout India.



The experience that Oasis has attained being in the fertility treatment space for the past 10 years, has driven its focus towards male fertility issues. There has been a multifold increase in male fertility arena and as a result of this; Androlife was launched to be the one-stop solution for male fertility issues. Androlife operates its services at each of their centres located in Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada, Vizag and Chennai with customized treatments & Advanced state of art Andrology lab.



As per the All India Fertility and IVF Ranking Survey by TOI (Times of India), Oasis is ranked No.1 in Hyderabad, No. 2 in South India and No. 3 in India. Apart from this, the center has also been awarded India’s Most Trusted Healthcare Award in 2018 by My Better brand. The center also actively conducts and participates in various events around South India and has 20+ Media appearances on various topics under Reproductive health and its Advancements.



The success rates of the centers are the value propositions of their work. The IUI success rate is 25 to 30% and that of IVM is 39%. The IVF success rate of a fresh cycle is 59% and frozen embryo transfer has a success rate of 69% at Oasis.



February 12th is observed as World Sexual Health Awareness Day and in support of this cause. Oasis clinics ran a campaign – #GatherCourage on all their media platforms aiming to encourage the public to speak about sexual health. In order to resolve issues of fertility or reproductive health, it is essential to have a conversation with your partner and your concerned physician. Talking about sexual health or the prevalence of sexual health issues is no more taboo or a flaw. With advancements in the medical field, infertility issues are now having well equipped and advanced technologies to overcome most of the problems under this bracket.



