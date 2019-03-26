Mycord a vertical of CelluGen Biotech Pvt. Ltd. has been conferred with highly coveted ‘Innovation Award’ at the International Conference on ‘Emerging Cellular and Immunotherapies in Haematological Disorders’ held in New Delhi recently.

The prestigious Innovation award was presented by Indian Society of Cellular Therapy to Mycord for introducing to the world the concept of Family Cord Blood Pool Banking. Ms. Kangan Jaiswal Director of the company while receiving the award said, “It is our great honor that the medical fraternity of haematologist has recognized our efforts and in doing so have sent the right message to expecting parents that cord blood stem cells are used primarily in allogeneic transplant for most blood disorders.”

Mycord with its expertise in stem cell research has brought to the world the concept of ‘Family Cord Blood Pool banking’. This concept has been a ‘Game Changer’ for the industry to make banked cord blood stem cells enabled for therapy when needed.

At the conference, Senior doctors from India and eminent hematologists from abroad complimented CelluGen on their pioneering concept of umbilical cord blood pool banking which allows access to each other’s cord blood unit when needed. In most blood-related disorders Umbilical Cord Blood Transplant (UCBT) is recommended to be that of another person (allogeneic) and not your own (autologous), as the genes which caused the disorder, are present in the cord blood, and so for the treatment you require a healthy cell and not the mutant one.

Since over a decade, private umbilical cord blood banks in India have projected to protect the newborn baby with its own cord blood. It is because of this no HLA typing was done at the time of banking. This has resulted in negligible allogeneic transplants in India using cord blood for approved blood disorders. Commenting on this Dr. Purvish Parekh, well known Haematooncologist from Mumbai remarked, “Mycord through the concept of pool banking have paved the way for the utility of cord blood unit as an option for therapeutic application for various blood disorders. To me they are the true industry leaders.” Dr. Parekh who visited the CelluGen facility after the conference added, "It is among the best in the world and the young team of experts is committed to evolve the stem cell activity in India."

This Award was handed over to CelluGen Director Ms. Kangan Jaiswal by well-known Doctor in the field of Haematology Oncology, Professor Dr. Ghulam J Mufti, Head of the department of haematological medicine at Guy's, King's and St Thomas's hospitals, King's College London.