MoEngage, an Intelligent Marketing Automation Platform announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience Competency status. This designation recognizes that MoEngage provides proven technology and deep expertise to help Digital Customer Experience customers through end-to-end solutions for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle, including omnichannel personalization and marketing automation, to engage prospects and customers with the right experience, effective and secure commerce solutions to create seamless buying experiences, and data analytics solutions, to support decisions and retain customers.



Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates MoEngage as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on marketing automation. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



“MoEngage went through an extensive technical validation to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status, and we’re excited to be one of the first partners to qualify to this list,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Founder of MoEngage. “Our cloud-based marketing automation platform helps our customers to deploy campaigns quickly, measure results more accurately, and scale faster to deliver swift business results.”



With MoEngage, companies can execute increasingly complex marketing strategies swiftly and at scale. MoEngage helps companies personalize their marketing conversations with each user and drive superior customer experience and more conversions across digital channels. With AI-powered automation and optimization capabilities, MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, and SMS. Smooth implementation and integration, responsive customer support, ease of use, and ongoing innovation are key benefits of using MoEngage when compared with other marketing automation platforms.



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an intelligent marketing cloud, built for the mobile-first world. With AI-powered automation and optimization capabilities, MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, and SMS. Fortune 500 brands across 35+ countries such as McAfee, Samsung, and Vodafone use MoEngage to orchestrate their omnichannel campaigns. MoEngage has been featured on Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for two consecutive years and is the youngest company on the list alongside giants such as Salesforce, IBM, and Oracle.



