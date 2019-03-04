Mobile Premier League (MPL), India’s fastest growing Mobile eSports platform, today announced its signing of Indian Skipper Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador. Virat will participate in a series of multi-channel marketing and promotional activities for the brand.



MPL is the leader in the competitive mobile gaming space where users get to participate in a range of games and compete against over tens of thousands of players in tournaments. Users can access several of India’s most loved mobile games on the platform, which hosts both tournament and 1v1 style player formats.

“eSports brings people together and breaks barriers of age and region, often empowering and encouraging those who play it. I am extremely happy to associate with an exciting young brand like MPL, that is making mobile eSports so accessible to Indians across the country,” said Virat Kohli, Captain, India Cricket Team.

Commenting on their newly formed partnership Sai Srinivas Kiran, CEO & Co-Founder, Mobile Premier League said, “Virat is an inspiration to many Indians- young and old. His focus and dedication to developing his skills as a sportsperson and the never-say-die attitude he brings to everything that he does, has resonated well with fans around the world and with our brand. MPL believes that everyone can be a winner like Virat, and through our association with him, we hope to make mobile eSports more accessible to people across the country.”

Esports has been gaining momentum in the Indian market with the proliferation of mobile phones and affordable data plans. According to a Forbes report, the Indian mobile gaming industry is estimated to grow to over $1.1 billion and 600 Million users by 2020. Localized content, easy and affordable access and enablement of mobile payments have contributed to the rise of the sector.

Much like Virat’s innings, MPL too ensures there is always something exciting for users to look forward to, with new games being added every week. The games are designed in such a way that anyone can compete and win. Users can download the MPL App from mpl.live and join in on the action.

About MPL

MPL (Mobile Premier League) is a holistic mobile gaming application, launched in September 2018. In the short span of time since it went live, the platform has garnered over millions of users, making it India’s fastest growing eSports Platform.

MPL offers mobile gaming lovers, a one-stop-platform with multiple, popular, skill-based games to choose from. With its low entry-barrier and selection of multiple casual games, MPL ensures that even inexperienced and new users have the opportunity to compete and win rewards and participate in the many tournaments that the platform hosts. Users can download the app via the Google Play store, App store and MPL website.