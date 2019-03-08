The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will build a Metro rail line that will connect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The airport metro line will be 33 kilometers in length with an elevated corridor. It will improve connectivity between the two airports as also reduce road traffic along the connecting roads, while also adding to connectivity options for new and evolving business hubs like Panvel.



Among the leading Emerging Business Districts (EBDs) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which are making their presence felt, Panvel is ideally located on the Mumbai – Pune IT corridor. Fast emerging as the favorable office location for many Indian industry leader companies, MNCs, BFSI, Data centres, IT and ITeS companies, Panvel also offers residential options which are ideal homes for those having an aspiration-based lifestyle.



“Given the all-round development taking place in Panvel, this micro-market holds immense possibilities, and should create another livewire centre of residential, commercial and economic activities like Navi Mumbai and Thane,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities. When it comes to making a smart decision in terms of real estate, those who spot the potential of smart and planned development in Panvel as a real estate location in present-day will be making the right choice, at the right time, he added. “The dedicated Metro service between the two international airports will also give a fillip to the Aerotropolis that is coming up near the NMIA, and it will impact a large area surrounding the NMIA, including Panvel, in a positive manner,” he added.



For the smart investor, it is necessary to go beyond just looking at the overall sentiment in real estate, it needs to be emphasized that the best RoI stories are being written at the micro market levels, and among the leading ones in the MMR is Panvel.



From just being a sleepy town situated at the tri-junction of roads that connect Mumbai Goa and Pune, Panvel has fast morphed into the ‘central location’ in the MMR, and with planned infrastructure all set to enhance transport linkages, it is well on way to becoming the real estate hot-spot of Mumbai’s peripheral areas.



