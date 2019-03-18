The Lubrizol Corporation
The Lubrizol Corporation, inventors and the largest manufacturers of CPVC compound worldwide, have combined forces with Ashirvad Pipes, pioneers in providing world class solutions in the field of plumbing, agriculture, sanitary, high-rise and fire protection systems, with a production capacity of 2,00,000 M.T.p.a. Ashirvad, the world’s largest selling CPVC pipes and fittings along with Lubrizol Corporation, announced the launch of their BlazeMaster® CPVC Fire Protection Systems’ – Specially formulated for Fire Protection Systems, BlazeMaster® pipes and fittings by Ashirvad are made from chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) and are fully approved for use in NFPA 13, BSEN 12845, IS 16088: 2012 Light Hazard applications in both new and retrofit construction.
Lubrizol, which invented and pioneered CPVC, introduced the resilient material into India nearly two decades ago. Since then, India’s plumbers, engineers, builders and consultants have been reassured by the only material of its kind to be designed and approved to meet all global standards.
The Lubrizol Corporation is the innovator and world leader in chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resins and compounds. Our high-performance and low-combustibility CPVC technology can be found in FlowGuard® Pipe & Fittings, BlazeMaster® Fire Sprinkler Systems and Corzan® Industrial Systems designed for plumbing, fire protection and industrial piping applications. In addition, our CPVC product is also used in a variety of specialty applications serving diverse markets. Backed by robust research and development capabilities and the technical expertise of our piping systems consultants, billions of feet of our CPVC piping systems have been installed globally. For more information, visit lubrizolcpvc.com or follow us on Twitter @LZ_CPVC.
With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.
About Ashirvad Pipes Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore
Ashirvad, an Aliaxis group company, setup it's Bengaluru unit in 1998 and is a wholly owned company of Aliaxis group. Aliaxis group is a global leading manufacturer and distributor of plastic fluid handling systems used in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Aliaxis is present over 40 countries with more than 100 manufacturing and commercial entities, employees over 15,700 people and generates more than 3 billion Euro (INR 21, 600 crores approx.) in annual sales.
Ashirvad has always been relentless in its commitment to quality and service. Ashirvad is a leading manufacturer and supplier of CPVC, uPVC, SWR plumbing systems and is also the pioneer in designing and manufacturing uPVC column pipes, which are used in the erection of submersible borehole pumps. Today Ashirvad is the world’s largest manufacturer of uPVC column pipes and is also successfully exporting to over 40 countries. The CPVC Hot and Cold plumbing system is manufactured in collaboration with Lubrizol, USA (a Berkshire Hathaway company) and is best suited for the clean and hygienic supply of potable water. Ashirvad is the world’s largest manufacturer of CPVC pipes and fittings. Ashirvad expanded its product range with an innovative triple layer low noise (silent and silent plus) SWR and a foam core underground drainage system along with the widest range of locally manufactured speciality items and accessories such as – manholes, inspection chambers and non-return valves.
Ashirvad has a state of the art manufacturing facility with production capacity in excess of 2,00,000 M.T.p.a, manpower strength of 3500+ across various functions and 17 warehouses pan India. In 2008 Ashirvad was presented with a national award by the Prime Minister of India for “Outstanding Entrepreneurship in Medium Enterprises”. It was also selected by KPMG in 2014 as “One of the 100 Fastest Growing Marketing Brands in Asia”. Ashirvad has consistently grown year on year and aims to become a one-stop shop for all plumbing, agriculture, high-rise, sanitary, drainage and fire protections needs in the country.
Website: www.ashirvad.com; www.BlazeMaster.com
Onkar Kanekar,
Dayashankar GS,
Bibhu Samal,
|Image Caption : From Left – Sunil Banthiya, COO, Ashirvad Pipes Pvt. Ltd.; Ursula Thakkar, MD, The Lubrizol Corporation; ONeil Pinto, Business Director, TempRite, South Asia, The Lubrizol Corporation
