The Lubrizol Corporation, inventors and the largest manufacturers of CPVC compound worldwide, have combined forces with Ashirvad Pipes, pioneers in providing world class solutions in the field of plumbing, agriculture, sanitary, high-rise and fire protection systems, with a production capacity of 2,00,000 M.T.p.a. Ashirvad, the world’s largest selling CPVC pipes and fittings along with Lubrizol Corporation, announced the launch of their BlazeMaster® CPVC Fire Protection Systems’ – Specially formulated for Fire Protection Systems, BlazeMaster® pipes and fittings by Ashirvad are made from chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) and are fully approved for use in NFPA 13, BSEN 12845, IS 16088: 2012 Light Hazard applications in both new and retrofit construction.



“Lubrizol’s BlazeMaster Fire Protection systems have been installed around the world in high-rise buildings, schools, office buildings, hotels, and health care facilities. These millions of meters of piping have been instrumental in reliably helping to reduce fire damage and in protecting countless lives globally. We are thrilled that these advantages will be extended further to the Indian market through our partnership with Ashirvad Pipes,” explains Vince Misiti, general manager, TempRite® Division, Lubrizol Advanced Materials.



“Ashirvad is always committed to provide better solutions in fire protection to safeguard lives and properties of the communities we serve. To fulfill this commitment, Ashirvad is introducing ‘Ashirvad Fire Protection Systems’ as a new product category. BlazeMaster is one of the key offerings under it’s ‘Fire Protections Systems’. Ashirvad is planning to launch an array of new fire safety products in the plumbing segment in the near future”, emphasized Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director, Ashirvad Pipes Pvt. Ltd. “Our introduction of Ashirvad Fire Protection Systems segment in our product portfolio into the Indian market takes that mission another step further.”



Ashirvad, in India, is the exclusive manufacturer and marketer of BlazeMaster® pipes and fittings, that are made from the highest quality of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) which is specially formulated for fire protection systems and is fully approved for use in NFPA 13, BSEN 12845, IS 16088: 2012, Light Hazard applications. Additionally, BlazeMaster systems produced by Ashirvad Pipes are UL 1821 and cULUS listed, with Factory Mutual approved fittings.

Lubrizol, which invented and pioneered CPVC, introduced the resilient material into India nearly two decades ago. Since then, India’s plumbers, engineers, builders and consultants have been reassured by the only material of its kind to be designed and approved to meet all global standards.



Lubrizol has started manufacturing these world-class quality materials from a state of the art plant in Dahej, Gujarat since January 2016.



“We are excited that, because of the simple installation process and competitive pricing, BlazeMaster pipes and fittings will be well accepted over metallic fire sprinkler systems in the market,” added Soumendra Mishra, Head-High Rise and Fire Protection Systems Solutions, Ashirvad Pipes.



With a strong network of over 1100 distributors spread across the country, Ashirvad will bank on its reach to make BlazeMaster available for its customers.

