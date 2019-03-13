JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JK Tyre’s 44th state-of-the-art Truck Wheels centre in India

Equipped with end-to-end tyre care solutions for trucks and buses

Additionally, inaugurates JK Xpress Wheels Centre for cars

Strategically located on the NH-75 highway connecting Bangalore to Kolkata JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, inaugurated an all-new state-of-the-art ‘JK Truck Wheels Centre’ and ‘JK Xpress Wheels Centre’ at Mulbagal in Karnataka. This centre is in line with the company’s plans to expand its network across the country.



Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, General Manager – Fleet Management, JK Tyre & Industries, inaugurated the Centre in presence of several dignitaries, including key company officials and dealers.



The new centre comes up within three months of inaugurating a similar Truck Wheel Centre in Karnataka. Thereby, showcasing its commitment towards customers in Southern India.



Spread over an area of 6,000 sq. ft., the JK Truck Wheels Centre is strategically located on the National Highway-75, connecting Bangalore to Kolkata. The Centre will also serve as a key transit point for vehicles headed towards other prominent cities like Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar.



The JK Truck Wheels Centre offers end-to-end solutions for truck and bus tyre care. The Centre is equipped with high-quality machinery, such as best-in-class wheel aligner, Nitrogen inflator and pneumatic tools set.



The JK Xpress Wheels Centre is spread over an area of 800 sq. ft. and provides a superior buying experience and quality services for car customers.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Sharma General Manager – Fleet Management (Truck Bus Radial), JK Tyre & Industries, said, "Our new JK Truck Wheels Centre in Karnataka reinforces our commitment towards providing best-in-class services to our customers across in the country. The new Centre has been strategically set-up on the NH -75 that is a key transit point and witnesses heavy movement of commercial vehicles. With the new centre, we are confident of further strengthening our service and maintenance network in this region. Thus, making the process hassle-free for our customers. Also, our Xpress Wheels Centre will cater to car customers. This is a unique facility where we have solutions for both Truck and Car customers under one roof." In 2016, JK Tyre became the first Indian tyre manufacturer to sell 10 million Truck and Bus radial tyres in India. JK Tyre has evolved as a 360-degree service solutions provider and is currently the No. 1 franchise network that provides tyre care solutions through its network of service centres spread across the country.

About JK Tyre Part of the JK Organisation, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is a leading tyre manufacturer in India and amongst the top 25 manufacturers in the world with a wide range of products catering to diverse business segments in the automobile industry. JK Tyre is the only tyre manufacturer in India to be included in the list of Superbrand in 2017, the sixth time the honour has been conferred upon the company.



JK Tyre has global presence in 100 countries across six continents, backed by production support from 12 plants – 9 in India and 3 in Mexico. Currently, the capacity across all its plants is about 35 million tyres per annum. In April 2016, JK Tyre acquired Cavendish India Limited from Birla Tyres. While acquisition added three modern plants to its portfolio taking the total count to 12, it helped the tyre major foray into the two/three wheeler segment as well. In 2018, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence (RPSCOE) at Mysore.



Pioneers of radial technology, JK Tyre produced the first radial tyre in 1977 and is currently the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment. With over three decades of technological innovation, JK Tyre offers tyre for entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles, starting from a 3 kg two-wheeler tyre to a 3.5 ton OTR tyre.



JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has a strong network of 4000 dealers and over 450 dedicated Brand shops called as Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels providing complete solutions to its customers.