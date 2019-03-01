The 4th edition of IoTShow.in has been successfully concluded and witnessed a record visitors turnout this year, presenting lots of business opportunities for the participants in the IoT space. The fourth edition of IoTShow.in 2019 is being held from February 26-28, 2019, at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization (KTPO) in Bengaluru.



The third and final day of the event opened with a constructive panel discussion on “Applications & Business Models – Reality check of the Hypes, Myths, Contemporary Practices and Imperatives in the shifting Socio-Techno Scenario.” Narang N Kishor, Founder, Narnix Technolabs, Chairman of Sectional Committee on Smart Infrastructure, BIS, took the stage as the moderator of the session. The other eminent panelist who shared their views at the session were: Abhijit Lele, Principle consultant, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Virendra Chaudhari, IoT Sales Head – India, Intelligent Cloud, Microsoft, Amarjeet Kumar, Founder and CTO, Procubed Inc.



Speaking about the profitability aspect, Abhijit Lele suggested integration of various services and solutions to get profit from IoT. He said, “One of the key things missing today, for various reasons, is the multiplier effect in the IoT domain. That's why we are not seeing profitability in the IoT space.”



Virendra Chaudhari said, “There is a two-pronged approach when it comes to IoT as enabler – one is consumer side and the other is industry side. Right now, as we see industry side has picked up very well. If you see the financial perspective and revenue perspective, the impact is going to come from industry side. Consumer story is really nice. As all of us are well connected, having smart devices.”



Amarjeet Kumar said, “IoT is not just about connecting the systems or connecting things to the cloud, it is about effective use of the resources. It is not just getting data in real time it's about how are you going to utilize your natural resources for your future generations. That's where the actual use if IoT is.”



Followed by the panel discussion, Kirti Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO, PY Technologies shared some interesting insights on “What Should You Know To Apply Deep Learning In The Real World?”.



In addition, several industry leaders presented their views and touched upon varied topics and subjects that are important for the growth of IoT and other emerging technologies. The constructive talks include: “AI For 'Smartness” by Alex Jojo Joseph, Program Director, IBM; “Achieving Immersive Experience with IoT for Next-Gen Defense” by Dr. Subha P Eswaran, Senior Scientist, CRL-Bharat Electronics Limited; “How Machine Learning Redefined the Call Centres” by Abu Kurian, Head of Communications – astTECS; “Test Automation Using Analytics, Robotics and Microcontrollers” by George Ukkuru, Head of Quality Engineering, UST Global; and “Opensource to Accelerate Development Of Smart IoT Products” by Sachin Bhakar, Regional Counsel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).



The post lunch session of the day had an interesting keynote on “Creating Enterprise IoT Applications with Web Bluetooth,” by Martin Woolley, Developer Relations Manager EMEA, Bluetooth SIG.



Martin Woolley said, “Bluetooth is a key enabler for IoT. Most of the IoT applications are enterprise applications.”



While commenting on Web Bluetooth, he said, “Couple of years ago I heard about what is called Web Bluetooth. This was a new set of APIs that allows you to explore Bluetooth communication through a web browser. This is not like native application for smartphone, this is web and Bluetooth coming together.”



Post this constructive dialogue, there is a talk by Kaustubha Parkhi, Principal Analyst, Insight Research, on "IoT, NFV, SDN and AI: Will Networks Be the Same Again?"



Deepak Sehrawat, System Design Engineer – Hughes Systique Corporation (HSC) also presented some delightful insights on “Accelerate the Development Of Smart Solutions: A Firmware Approach.”



In addition, the IoTShow witnessed the participation of various other industry leaders, who also shared their views. The event presented potential possibilities of Profit from IoT. The three-day event marked a record footfall of more than 10800 visitors and more than 150 exhibitors exhibited their unique and exclusive solutions. There were around 50 IoT start-ups that took part in the event, indicating the huge potential in IoT space.



The IoTShow, an event where the enablers, the creators, the integrators and the customers of IoT come together, is the co-located event of the India Electronics Week (IEW) 2019. The event is being held from February 26th-28th, 2019 and is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Digital India and Electronics India.

