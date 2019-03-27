International Brand Equity, a leading business news site and global brand research firm. IBE conducted brand research across the continent of Asia Pacific & GCC on FMCG, education, real estate, healthcare, services, and others manufacturing sector.

IBE, announced the 1st list of shortlisted companies for their 3rd annual India Property Awards 2018 – 2019. The India Property Awards is owned and operated by International Brand Equity. The India Property Awards is a competition to recognize and award the best real estate projects, developers, real estate consultant, real estate start-ups, PropTech, real estate leaders, agencies and marketers in the real estate industry each year.



Entries were encouraged from real estate companies with an active national and regional presence and individuals who have built their personal brand through thought leadership. The competition was open to all real estate companies, individuals, real estate consultants and organizations involved in real estate industry.

Selection Criteria

The selection criteria include parameters like – Infrastructure, Years in business, Annual Growth, Completed Projects, Feedback from customers, Feedback from the Industry Bodies. Several crucial factors would be determined to evaluate “on ground performance” of real estate projects factors like – Scientifically graded features, Amenities offered in a project, construction progress, timely delivery, inhabitability and customers’ satisfaction would be paramount for being adjudged as "Best".

The 2019 India Property Awards Shortlisted Companies are:

1. Prestige Group

2. Shriram Properties Ltd

3. Embassy Group

4. Goyal & Co | Hariyana Group

5. Green Bricks Infra developers Pvt Ltd

6. Omkar Realtors & Developers Pvt Ltd

7. Poddar Housing and Development Ltd

8. Spectra Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

9. EROS Group

10. The Baya Company

11. Geetanjali Homestate Pvt. Ltd.

12. Svamitva group

13. Prashant Thakur – Head of Research Anarock

14. Bookpropertyvisit.com