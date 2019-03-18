Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and largest exporter since inception, organized the Mega ‘Experience Hyundai Camp’ to provide Experience Hyundai to customers within their neighborhood for various service-related needs, new product purchase and evaluation of the existing car. The Mega ‘Experience Hyundai Camp’ was organized at 574 locations in 343 cities to provide personalized assistance for our customer’s vehicles at a location near them.

Commenting at the inauguration of the Camp, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., “Being a Modern Premium brand, our aim is to establish Hyundai as the Brand of Choice for our customers by offering Higher Value beyond customer expectations to make their life – A Happy Life. Hyundai’s impeccable service standards have set a benchmark in the industry and helped Hyundai Motor India to retain J D Power CSI No. 1 Rank for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, amongst Mass Market Brands. The Mega 'Experience Hyundai Camp' intends to further strengthen trust among consumers for Brand Hyundai.”

The Mega ‘Experience Hyundai Camp’ was set-up at Malls, Residential Areas, Parking Spaces and Petrol Pumps, to educate our customers about importance of regular service for their vehicles, promote Dry Wash for cars, acquaint them with New Sales Scheme, used car evaluation and Exchange Offers, Extended Warranty details and Display of The All New SANTRO etc.

About HMIL

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has ten car models across segments – EON, All New SANTRO, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, CRETA & TUCSON. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 492 dealers and more than 1,316 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.

