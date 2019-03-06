Reports show that India’s healthcare market is all set to hit the ₹37,200 crore mark by 2022. As a doctor, you can be part of the nationwide growth by expanding the scope of your practice, be it by upgrading your clinic’s medical equipment, enhancing your treatment and surgery rooms, purchasing AI-aided machinery or hiring -skilled medical staff. To help you meet these needs, Bajaj Finserv offers customised loans for doctors. Available in both secured and unsecured variants, Bajaj Finserv’s Doctor Loans promise high-value and hassle-free financing specially designed for medical professionals.



Get a quick, collateral-free loan up to ₹30 lakh

Bajaj Finserv’s Business Loan for Doctors provides assistance for your small and mid-range financing needs. It requires no collateral or guarantor whatsoever and promises a 24-hour disbursal on the approval of your application. With loans up to ₹30 lakh, you can use this loan to add new hospital beds, refurbish your clinic or upgrade equipment. You thus increase patient satisfaction and improve your diagnostic and treatment results. For instance, if you specialise in cardiology, investing in new imaging equipment that has improved penetration image quality, uniformity and definition will help you treat patients more effectively.



Avail secured loans of up to ₹2 crore for all your expenses

There may be times when you need substantial funds for expansion to a new location, adding a new wing to your existing practice and going from a single speciality to a multi-speciality clinic. In such scenarios consider the Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Property for Doctors . By pledging a property as collateral, you can get financial assistance of up to ₹2 crore. Using this amount, along with a long repayment tenor and a competitive rate of interest, you can grow your practice without any hassles.



Borrow economically via the Flexi Loan facility

When you apply for a regular term loan, you are sanctioned a credit limit and pay interest on the entire sum right from the get-go. By using Bajaj Finserv’s unique Flexi Loan facility, you can borrow from your sanction multiple times and leave the remainder for later use. Since you pay interest on the amount you borrow, you stand to save more.



Next, you can utilise the remainder to send your staff on training programmes and to buy peripherals as and when the need arises. This allows you to address sporadic or frequent needs with ease, while keeping your EMIs under control. Further, you have the flexibility to pay interest-only EMIs to manage your cash flow better or repay the entire principal at the end of the tenor.



Benefit from speedy loan processing

Both Business Loans for Doctors and Loans Against Property for Doctors have a low loan processing time. The Business Loan comes with a 48-hour approval and disbursal process, with loans being disbursed within 24 hours of approval. On the other hand, the Loan Against Property ensures a 24-hour loan application approval with fast verification procedures to give you timely access to funds. With pre-approved offers, you can get an instant approval on your loan application.



Gain from convenient features

Bajaj Finserv’s Doctor Loans come with a range of features that make onboarding easy and repayment convenient. Apply for your loan online and benefit from doorstep services to get your documents in order.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

